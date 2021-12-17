Technology News
Hawkeye Episode 6 Trailer Teases Kingpin, Sets Up the End of Marvel Series

“He’s the guy I’ve been worried about this whole time,” Hawkeye says.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 17 December 2021 15:14 IST
Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop in Hawkeye episode 6

  • Hawkeye episode 6 out December 22 at 1:30pm IST
  • Trailer shows Hawkeye episode 6 will be action-packed
  • Hawkeye episode 6 is the series finale for Marvel TV show

Hawkeye episode 6 — the series finale — is due next Wednesday, and Marvel Studios has unveiled a 30-second trailer that tells us what to expect. Naturally, spoilers ahead for the first five Hawkeye episodes. The Hawkeye episode 6 trailer sets up the return of Kingpin/ Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) after the briefest of teases in Hawkeye episode 5. And at the very end, there's a supersonic blast of sorts — is this the result of some trick arrow, or does the Hawkeye finale have more surprises in store for us? We have to wait less than five days to find out.

“Kate, it's time. I just wanna know you're ready,” Clint Barton/ Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) says at the start of Hawkeye episode 6 trailer. Kate (Hailee Steinfeld) replies: “I'm ready.” Cut to the Tracksuit Mafia approaching the giant Christmas tree outside the Rockefeller Center, Clint rocking his bow, Kate firing an arrow that seemingly unleashes some electric shockwaves, and Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) acrobatically flinging outside a window and rappelling down while firing a gun. It's followed by a teasing shot of what I'm guessing is Fisk (D'Onofrio) walking with a cane in the Hawkeye episode 6 trailer.

“There's someone at the top,” Clint says with his next line, more or less confirming that it's Kingpin in the Hawkeye episode 6 trailer. Following more action glimpses and shots of a scared Bishop mother-daughter duo (the latter Eleanor Bishop, played by Vera Farmiga), Clint repeats his line from a previous episode: “He's the guy I've been worried about this whole time.” The Hawkeye episode 6 trailer ends with another glimpse of the battle at The Rink At Rockefeller Center, with Kate and Clint having to deal with the Yelena and the Tracksuit Mafia.

In addition to D'Onofrio, Renner, Steinfeld, Pugh, and Farmiga, Hawkeye also stars Tony Dalton as Eleanor's fiancé Jack Duquesne, Fra Fee as Tracksuit Mafia mercenary Kazi, Aleks Paunovic as Tracksuit Mafia enforcer Ivan, Piotr Adamczyk as Tracksuit Mafia enforcer Tomas, Linda Cardellini as Clint's wife Laura Barton, and Alaqua Cox as Tracksuit Mafia commander Maya Lopez who is hearing challenged. Following three episodes directed by Bert & Bertie, Rhys Thomas returns as director for the Hawkeye series finale.

Hawkeye episode 6 is out Wednesday, December 22 at 12am PT / 1:30pm IST on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar.

Is Red Notice more (or less) than the sum of its leads: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Hawkeye Watch on Disney+ Hotstar
Read Review

Hawkeye

  • Release Date 24 November 2021
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Comedy, Superhero
  • Duration 3h 40min
  • Cast
    Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld, Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d'Arcy James, Alaqua Cox
  • Director Rhys Thomas, Bert & Bertie
  • Music Christophe Beck
  • Producer Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Trinh Tran, Rhys Thomas, Rhys Thomas, Jonathan Igla, Brad Winderbaum
  • Production Marvel Studios
  • Certificate 13+
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360.
Xiaomi 12 Price and Specifications Leak, Renders Hint at a Curved Display
Instagram Gets New Feature That Lets You Embed Your Profile on Websites

