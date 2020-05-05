Technology News
loading

Hasmukh: Delhi High Court Refuses to Grant Interim Stay on Streaming of Series

The plea claims that the web series allegedly maligned the image of lawyers at large.

By ANI | Updated: 5 May 2020 19:19 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Hasmukh: Delhi High Court Refuses to Grant Interim Stay on Streaming of Series

Photo Credit: Netflix

The petition against Hasmukh was filed by advocate Ashutosh Dubey

Highlights
  • Senior advocates Sandeep Sethi and Amit Sibal appeared for Netflix
  • The hearing took place via video conferencing
  • Hasmukh has been accused of maligning the image of lawyers

Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to grant an interim stay on the streaming of Hasmukh on Netflix. The court was hearing an interim application claiming the web series allegedly maligned the image of lawyers at large.

A bench of Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva dismissed the interim application, filed by advocate Ashutosh Dubey, seeking a stay on the streaming of the Hasmukh (Review) series. The court had recently sought a response from Netflix on a suit in the matter.

Dubey said that an interim application in the matter was dismissed today but the main suit against the respondents will continue after them filing their response on the matter.

"This suit is filed for an injunction against the media-streaming platform Netflix and production firm Emmay Entertainment from further airing the web series Hasmukh and delete the disparaging and defamatory comments made against the lawyer community," he said.

Senior advocates Sandeep Sethi and Amit Sibal appeared for the respondents in the hearing held through video conference.

The petition sought an unconditional apology from the streaming platform Netflix for allegedly damaging the reputation and maligning the image of lawyers at large through one of its episodes.

The plea said that the show, in episode 4 of season 1, "Bambai Ka Bambu", alleges lawyers to be thieves, scoundrels, goons, and "they have had the indecency to address lawyers as rapists".

It said that the statements are highly disparaging, defamatory, and bring disrepute to the law profession and lawyers/advocates in the eyes of the general public.

The said remarks have caused utmost damage to the legal profession and impugn the image of lawyers in the eyes of millions of viewers/subscribers who visit the streaming website where the show is being streamed, the plea said.

"Being a lawyer is a noble and honourable profession that requires a manner and conduct to be carefully followed. In Bar Council of India rules, a lawyer holds a duty to act with dignity and self-respect to uphold the interest of the client by all fair and honourable means, and shall not take advantage of the confidence reposed in him by his client," it said.

The plea said that apart from fighting cases, lawyers also provide their skills and knowledge to the society by doing pro bono cases and lending legal services to the poor and needy.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Hasmukh, Netflix, Delhi High Court
Samsung Offers Rs. 4,000 E-Voucher to Customers Who Pre-Booked Galaxy S20-Series Phones in India
Microsoft Teams to Increase Group Call Limit to 250 This Month to Rival Zoom, Google Meet
Web Stories
Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
gaming Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
gaming Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
gaming Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
What is a Gaming Phone and Why Should You Buy One?
tech What is a Gaming Phone and Why Should You Buy One?
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
tech AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
tech Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras

Related Stories

Hasmukh: Delhi High Court Refuses to Grant Interim Stay on Streaming of Series
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Uttar Pradesh Starts Online Registration for Stranded Migrant Workers
  2. Xiaomi Mi 10 Set to Launch in India on May 8
  3. JioFiber Set-Top Box Adds Amazon Prime Video Streaming Support
  4. OnePlus 8 Pro ‘Black Crush’ Display Issue a Hardware Problem: Report
  5. Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal Start Taking Orders for Non-Essential Products
  6. Oppo A92 With Snapdragon 665 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  7. Airtel Customers Get Free Zee5 Access Until July 12
  8. Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Launch in India Teased by Xiaomi
  9. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Hasmukh: Delhi High Court Refuses to Grant Interim Stay on Streaming of Series
  2. Bois Locker Room Case: Instagram Says Objectionable Content Removed
  3. China Launches Spacecraft on Its Largest Carrier Rocket: Report
  4. Microsoft Teams to Increase Group Call Limit to 250 This Month to Rival Zoom, Google Meet
  5. PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update Brings Changes to Miramar Map, New Features, and More
  6. Samsung Offers Rs. 4,000 E-Voucher to Customers Who Pre-Booked Galaxy S20-Series Phones in India
  7. Google Starts Rolling Out ‘May 2020 Core Update’ That Could Affect the Search Results You See
  8. Huawei Y5P, Huawei Y6P Budget Phones With MediaTek Helio P22 SoC Tipped, Alleged Renders Leaked
  9. Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Launch Teased by Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain
  10. France Accuses Apple of Refusing Help With 'StopCovid' App
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com