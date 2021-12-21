Technology News
loading

Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts Coming to Amazon Prime Video in India on January 1, 2022

In line with the rest of the world.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 21 December 2021 16:46 IST
Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts Coming to Amazon Prime Video in India on January 1, 2022

Photo Credit: HBO Max/Warner Bros.

Daniel Radcliffe in Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts

Highlights
  • Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts out New Year's Day worldwide
  • Prime Video yet to announce release time for Harry Potter reunion special
  • All eight Harry Potter movies also available on Prime Video in India

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will be available January 1, 2022 on Amazon Prime Video in India, on the same day as its global premiere. Amazon announced Tuesday that the upcoming much-awaited Harry Potter reunion special will stream exclusively on its platform in India. Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts debuts New Year's Day on HBO Max in the US, Sky Max and Sky Showcase in the UK, and Foxtel in Australia. No word on an India release time from Prime Video yet; HBO Max has said that Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts will drop 12:01am PT in the US (that's 1:30pm IST on January 1). Hopefully, it will be the same here, given rights holder Warner Bros. has a deal with Amazon India.

Speaking of, this is somewhat poetic given all eight Harry Potter movies — Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Harry Potter and the Order of Phoenix, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1, and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 are also on Prime Video in India. Alongside one of the two Fantastic Beasts movies, in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, that are part of the overarching Wizarding World franchise. Prime Video also hosts the ongoing quiz competition Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament Of Houses.

For Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts, most of the main cast is coming back. That includes Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid), Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy), Gary Oldman (Sirius Black), Imelda Staunton (Dolores Umbridge), Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), James and Oliver Phelps (Fred and George Weasley), Mark Williams (Arthur Weasley), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley), Alfred Enoch (Dean Thomas), Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), and Ian Hart (Quirinus Quirrell) among others. Franchise directors Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell and David Yates will also be present, alongside producer David Heyman.

The controversial Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling is not involved with Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts, though she will offer “comments” during the reunion special, HBO Max and Warner Bros. have said. Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts is a production of Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, in association with Warner Horizon. Casey Patterson of Casey Patterson Entertainment and Pulse Films are executive producers. Return to Hogwarts was filmed at Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter.

Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts releases January 1, 2022 on Amazon Prime Video in India. A subscription to Amazon Prime now costs Rs. 179 per month, Rs. 459 each quarter, or Rs. 1,499 a year — with the price having recently gone up.

Is Red Notice more (or less) than the sum of its leads: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts

  • Release Date 1 January 2022
  • Genre Documentary, Reality
  • Cast
    Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Chris Columbus, Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, Ian Hart
  • Producer Casey Patterson
  • Production Warner Bros. Unscripted Television
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Harry Potter, Harry Potter Return to Hogwarts, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary, HBO Max, Warner Bros, Amazon Prime Video, Harry Potter Return to Hogwarts release date, New Years Day, Hollywood, Harry Potter Return to Hogwarts cast, Harry Potter Return to Hogwarts India release date
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Rockstar Games Announces Holiday Sale With Up to 70 Percent Discount on Popular PC Games
Google Maps Rolling Out ‘Area Busyness’ Feature to Help You Avoid Visiting Crowded Places

Related Stories

Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts Coming to Amazon Prime Video in India on January 1, 2022
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Top Upcoming Smartphones to Look Forward to in 2022
  2. OnePlus 10 Pro Launch Taking Place in January: Pete Lau
  3. Oppo Find N First Impressions: Folding It the Right Way
  4. Xiaomi 12 Series Launch Date Confirmed for December 28
  5. Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Smartwatch, Noise Champ Smart Band Details Revealed
  6. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra’s New Camera Feature Discovered in App Code: Report
  7. Oppo Find N Foldable Phone With Flexion Hinge Goes Official
  8. The Matrix Resurrections Leaked on Torrents Ahead of Release in India
  9. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  10. Apple to Reportedly Stop Supporting These Older iPhone Models With iOS 16
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Indicators for End-to-End Encryption on Calls, Status Spotted to Be in the Works
  2. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Launch Date Tipped for January 2022, Pricing Details Surface Online
  3. Reliance Jio Gains Most Wireless Subscribers, Airtel Posts Best Proportion of VLR in October: TRAI
  4. Indian Exchange CoinSwitch Kuber Adds Support for Five New Crypto Assets, Takes Total to 80
  5. Vi Users Can Now Get VIP, Premium Mobile Numbers Delivered to Their Doorstep For Free
  6. Google Maps Rolling Out ‘Area Busyness’ Feature to Help You Avoid Visiting Crowded Places
  7. Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts Coming to Amazon Prime Video in India on January 1, 2022
  8. Rockstar Games Announces Holiday Sale With Up to 70 Percent Discount on Popular PC Games
  9. OnePlus to Launch New Smart TVs in India, New 32-Inch and 43-Inch Models Expected: Report
  10. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Accessories Listed on UK Retailer Site, May Come With One UI 4.1
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com