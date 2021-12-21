Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will be available January 1, 2022 on Amazon Prime Video in India, on the same day as its global premiere. Amazon announced Tuesday that the upcoming much-awaited Harry Potter reunion special will stream exclusively on its platform in India. Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts debuts New Year's Day on HBO Max in the US, Sky Max and Sky Showcase in the UK, and Foxtel in Australia. No word on an India release time from Prime Video yet; HBO Max has said that Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts will drop 12:01am PT in the US (that's 1:30pm IST on January 1). Hopefully, it will be the same here, given rights holder Warner Bros. has a deal with Amazon India.

Speaking of, this is somewhat poetic given all eight Harry Potter movies — Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Harry Potter and the Order of Phoenix, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1, and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 — are also on Prime Video in India. Alongside one of the two Fantastic Beasts movies, in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, that are part of the overarching Wizarding World franchise. Prime Video also hosts the ongoing quiz competition Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament Of Houses.

For Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts, most of the main cast is coming back. That includes Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid), Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy), Gary Oldman (Sirius Black), Imelda Staunton (Dolores Umbridge), Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), James and Oliver Phelps (Fred and George Weasley), Mark Williams (Arthur Weasley), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley), Alfred Enoch (Dean Thomas), Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), and Ian Hart (Quirinus Quirrell) among others. Franchise directors Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell and David Yates will also be present, alongside producer David Heyman.

The controversial Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling is not involved with Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts, though she will offer “comments” during the reunion special, HBO Max and Warner Bros. have said. Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts is a production of Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, in association with Warner Horizon. Casey Patterson of Casey Patterson Entertainment and Pulse Films are executive producers. Return to Hogwarts was filmed at Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter.

Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts releases January 1, 2022 on Amazon Prime Video in India. A subscription to Amazon Prime now costs Rs. 179 per month, Rs. 459 each quarter, or Rs. 1,499 a year — with the price having recently gone up.