The Handmaid's Tale Is More Disturbing in New Season 2 Trailer

Gilead is within you. That's the thought that crosses Offred's (Elisabeth Moss) mind in the new trailer for The Handmaid's Tale season 2, as she sits in the dark confines of the van she entered at the end of the first season, not knowing what it would bring. But that's just the start of her problems, which also involve having to deal with her unexpected pregnancy and finding a way to reunite with her daughter.

Her former owners, so to speak, Commander Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) and his wife Serena Joy (Yvonne Strahovski) now have problems of their own to deal with, owing to Offred's disappearance. A new character declares that he'll find every person responsible for this, and punish them, while Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) continues to spread Gilead propaganda: "You will love the Lord thy God with all your heart, or you will feel the pain of His judgement, for that is His love."

The Handmaid's Tale Is a Terrific Argument Against Orthodoxy

Offred's best friend Moira (Samira Wiley) is meanwhile making out in dimly-lit Canadian bathrooms, Offred's husband Luke (O.T. Fagbenle) is trying to save his wife from Gilead, while her new lover Nick (Max Minghella) is helping Offred stay alive, despite being an Eye, a Gilead spy. Former Ofglen/ Emily (Alexis Bledel) and former Ofwarren/ Janine (Madeline Brewer) have the worst of it, serving in the radioactive Colonies.

The new trailer for The Handmaid's Tale contains a bunch of chilling scenes, from a hanging of nearly two dozen handmaids, the shot of handmaids working in the Colonies and walking in a snow-covered field with their faces entirely covered, but the most chilling one comes at the end. "My name is June Osborne. I am free," Offred declares at the end of the new trailer. Of course, as she says herself earlier, Gilead is within you.

The Handmaid's Tale returns April 25 on Hulu. Season 2 will start with a two-episode premiere, and will then continue weekly for a longer 13-episode run.