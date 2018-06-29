NDTV Gadgets360.com

Halo TV Series Announced by Showtime

 
, 29 June 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Halo TV Series Announced by Showtime

Highlights

  • Halo season 1 will have 10 episodes
  • Kyle Killen as showrunner, production begins 2019
  • Plans for a Halo adaptation since 2005

Halo is getting a TV series adaptation at Showtime, the CBS-owned premium cable network has announced after spending four years in development. A 10-episode first season has been greenlit, with Kyle Killen as writer, showrunner and executive producer. It will enter production in early 2019.

Alongside, Rupert Wyatt – who helmed the 2011 middle chapter Rise of the Planet of the Apes – will direct several episodes of the Halo TV show and serve as executive producer. Killen is best known for the police procedural Awake, which was cancelled midway through its first season due to low ratings, a fate that also befell his other two shows, Lone Star and Mind Games.

There aren't any other details at this moment, except that the show will dramatise "an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant." Scott Pennington will also executive produce, along with Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank for Amblin Television, co-founded by Steven Spielberg.

Halo will air on Showtime in the US obviously, with international distribution in the hands of CBS Studios. Star India has a tie-up with CBS for Showtime's original content, so it's possible the Halo series will be available on Hotstar in India when it releases.

“Halo is our most ambitious series ever, and we expect audiences who have been anticipating it for years to be thoroughly rewarded,” said Showtime president and CEO David Nevins. “In the history of television, there simply has never been enough great science fiction. Kyle Killen’s scripts are thrilling, expansive and provocative; Rupert Wyatt is a wonderful, world-building director, and their vision of Halo will enthral fans of the game while also drawing the uninitiated into a world of complex characters that populate this unique universe.”

“This is a truly exciting moment for the Halo franchise,” Kiki Wolfkill, head of Halo Transmedia at 343 Industries, added. “Together with our creative and production partners at Showtime and Amblin Television, the Halo television series will represent new and exciting way for fans to enter and engage with the Halo universe. We can’t wait to share more on what’s ahead.”

There have been previous attempts to make a live-action Halo adaptation. Ex Machina and Annihilation writer-director Alex Garland wrote a film script around 2005, with Lord of the Rings' Peter Jackson as producer and District 9's Neill Blomkamp attached as director. Game of Thrones' D.B. Weiss once re-wrote Garland's script, but the project entered development hell and Blomkamp moved on.

Microsoft did end up producing two live-action webseries – Halo 4: Forward Unto Dawn in 2012 and Halo: Nightfall in 2014 – to promote its game sequels, the latter of which starred Luke Cage's Mike Colter. Meanwhile, plans for a Halo TV series moved to Spielberg's Amblin Television in 2013, and then to Showtime in 2014. Blomkamp was attached to that project as well, but clearly he's not in the picture now.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Halo, Showtime, CBS, 343 Industries, Microsoft
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find ... More
The Crew 2, GLOW, Westworld, and More – The Weekend Chill
OpenAI to Take On Pro Dota 2 Team at The International
PS4 Games
Halo TV Series Announced by Showtime
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

PS4 Games
TRENDING
  1. Best Smartphones Under Rs. 10,000
  2. Xiaomi Launches a Mouse Pad for Gamers and One With Wireless Charging
  3. Moto G6 Play Review
  4. Airtel Rs. 649 Plan Now Offers 80 Percent More Data to Take on Jio
  5. BSNL Postpaid Plans Revised to Offer Unlimited Data, Rivalling Jio
  6. Samsung Galaxy J8 With Infinity Display Now Available to Buy in India
  7. OnePlus 6 Sells 1 Million Units Within 22 Days of Launch
  8. Jio Oppo Monsoon Offer Gives User 'Up to Rs. 4,900' in Benefits
  9. YouTube Picture-in-Picture Rolling Out for Non-Paying Android Users in US
  10. Nokia A1 Plus With In-Display Fingerprint Scanner Tipped for IFA Launch
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.