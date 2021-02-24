Haier has launched a new range of 4K Android LED TVs with screen sizes at 43, 50, 58, 65, and 75 inches, priced from Rs. 51,490 onwards. The new Haier K-series TVs run on Android TV platform and come with AI integration for enabling smart features. They support 4K HDR and come with Google Assistant integration as well. The TVs can be controlled through the bundled Bluetooth voice remote control and Android TV mobile app. The new Haier Android LED TVs allow access to many popular streaming services and apps via the Google Play store.

Haier K-series TV range price in India

The new Haier K-series 4K TV range has launched in India with prices starting from Rs. 51,490 for the 43-inch Haier LE43K6600UGA model. The Haier LE50K6600HQGA 50-inch model is priced at Rs. 63,490 and the 58-inch Haier LE58K6600HQGA is priced in India at Rs. 90,490. The Haier LE65K6600HQGA 65-inch TV is priced in India at Rs. 1,06,990, whereas the most premium Haier LE75K6600HQGA 75-inch TV is priced at Rs. 2,09,990. Haier says that all the new TV models are now available across the country via its partnered outlets.

Haier K-series TV range features

Haier says that the new 4K HDR (3,840x2,160 pixels) television range runs on the latest Android TV 9.0 software offering access to a multitude of apps with the Google Play store. The TVs sport a bezel-less display and can also act an IoT hub for all smart devices, allowing users to navigate and control their connected devices via button controls and voice commands. As mentioned, the TV models support Google Assistant that also allows users to navigate the TV with voice commands. The Haier K-series Android TV range also incorporates built-in Google Chromecast for users to cast from their smartphones.

The Haier Android TV models are bundled with a smart remote control that offers Bluetooth 5 connectivity and hotkeys for Netflix and YouTube. The new Haier K-series range has two USB ports and comes with built-in Wi-Fi support. The TVs additionally come with Dolby Digital decoder and high-quality surround sound.

