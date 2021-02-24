Technology News
Haier K-Series 4K HDR Android TVs Launched in India, Priced Starting at Rs. 51,490

The most premium Haier LE75K6600HQGA 75-inch TV is priced at Rs. 2,09,990 in India.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 24 February 2021 15:10 IST
Haier says that all the TV models are now available across the country at partnered outlets.

Highlights
  • Haier K-Series TVs come in screen sizes of 43-inch to 75-inch
  • Haier new TV range has built-in Chromecast, Google Assistant
  • The new Haier K series TV range has two USB ports

Haier has launched a new range of 4K Android LED TVs with screen sizes at 43, 50, 58, 65, and 75 inches, priced from Rs. 51,490 onwards. The new Haier K-series TVs run on Android TV platform and come with AI integration for enabling smart features. They support 4K HDR and come with Google Assistant integration as well. The TVs can be controlled through the bundled Bluetooth voice remote control and Android TV mobile app. The new Haier Android LED TVs allow access to many popular streaming services and apps via the Google Play store.

Haier K-series TV range price in India

The new Haier K-series 4K TV range has launched in India with prices starting from Rs. 51,490 for the 43-inch Haier LE43K6600UGA model. The Haier LE50K6600HQGA 50-inch model is priced at Rs. 63,490 and the 58-inch Haier LE58K6600HQGA is priced in India at Rs. 90,490. The Haier LE65K6600HQGA 65-inch TV is priced in India at Rs. 1,06,990, whereas the most premium Haier LE75K6600HQGA 75-inch TV is priced at Rs. 2,09,990. Haier says that all the new TV models are now available across the country via its partnered outlets.

Haier K-series TV range features

Haier says that the new 4K HDR (3,840x2,160 pixels) television range runs on the latest Android TV 9.0 software offering access to a multitude of apps with the Google Play store. The TVs sport a bezel-less display and can also act an IoT hub for all smart devices, allowing users to navigate and control their connected devices via button controls and voice commands. As mentioned, the TV models support Google Assistant that also allows users to navigate the TV with voice commands. The Haier K-series Android TV range also incorporates built-in Google Chromecast for users to cast from their smartphones.

The Haier Android TV models are bundled with a smart remote control that offers Bluetooth 5 connectivity and hotkeys for Netflix and YouTube. The new Haier K-series range has two USB ports and comes with built-in Wi-Fi support. The TVs additionally come with Dolby Digital decoder and high-quality surround sound.

Haier 43 Inch 4K HDR TV (LE43K6600UGA)

Haier 43 Inch 4K HDR TV (LE43K6600UGA)

Display 43.00-inch
Screen Type LED
Dimensions 959.8x62x556
Resolution Standard 4K
OS Android Based
Smart TV Yes
Haier 50 Inch 4K HDR TV (LE50K6600HQGA)

Haier 50 Inch 4K HDR TV (LE50K6600HQGA)

Display 50.00-inch
Screen Type LED
Dimensions 1115.2x60x642
Resolution Standard 4K
OS Android Based
Smart TV Yes
Haier 58 Inch 4K HDR TV (LE58K6600HQGA)

Haier 58 Inch 4K HDR TV (LE58K6600HQGA)

Display 58.00-inch
Screen Type LED
Resolution Standard 4K
OS Android Based
Smart TV Yes
Haier 65 Inch 4K HDR TV (LE65K6600HQGA)

Haier 65 Inch 4K HDR TV (LE65K6600HQGA)

Display 65.00-inch
Screen Type LED
Dimensions 1448x61x837
Resolution Standard 4K
OS Android Based
Smart TV Yes
Haier 75 Inch 4K HDR TV (LE75K6600HQGA)

Haier 75 Inch 4K HDR TV (LE75K6600HQGA)

Display 75.00-inch
Screen Type LED
Dimensions 1673.5x74.5x960.7
Resolution Standard 4K
OS Android Based
Smart TV Yes
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
WandaVision’s ‘Agatha All Along’ Song Out on Spotify, Apple Music, Others

