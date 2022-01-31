Technology News
Raj & DK’s First Netflix Series Is Comedy Crime Thriller Guns & Gulaabs

No cast revealed, but Rajkummar Rao and Dulquer Salmaan are said to be attached.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 31 January 2022 11:35 IST
Photo Credit: Netflix

Raj & DK on the sets of Guns & Gulaabs, their first Netflix series

Highlights
  • Raj & DK are creators, directors, producers on Guns & Gulaabs
  • They are best known for Prime Video series The Family Man
  • Netflix hasn’t given any release window for Guns & Gulaabs

Guns & Gulaabs — that's the official title for Raj & DK's first Netflix series, which reportedly stars the likes of Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, and Adarsh Gourav. In its announcement on Monday, the world's biggest subscription-based video streaming service didn't confirm or reveal any cast members. Netflix describes Guns & Gulaabs as a “coming-of-age story that depicts love and innocence, set in a world of crime. Inspired by the misfits of the world, the series is set to uniquely blend the romance of the 90s with a crime thriller while effortlessly lacing it in humour.”

Netflix said that more updates on Guns & Gulaabs can be expected soon. Raj Nidimoru & Krishna D.K. are creators, producers, and directors on Guns & Gulaabs. They also served as writers on the new Indian Netflix series alongside their The Family Man collaborators Suman Kumar and Sumit Arora. Raj & DK also created the Amazon Prime Video series, The Family Man. Guns & Gulaabs is a production of Raj & DK's D2R Films.

In a prepared statement, Raj & DK said: “Netflix has always been a pioneering service offering constantly cutting-edge content. And we are super thrilled to associate with them on our latest venture. Last year, we had a great outing on Netflix with our indie gem, Cinema Bandi. And now we look forward to a larger collaboration on our first Netflix series, Guns & Gulaabs. We are especially thrilled to roll out this wicked genre mash with some of the finest cast and crew from our country.”

Raj & DK served as producers on the Telugu-language comedy-drama Cinema Bandi that premiered on Netflix in May last year — though not as a Netflix original.

“We are delighted to partner with the finest creators Raj Nidimoru & Krishna D.K. for a series, as distinct as their creative voice, Guns and Gulaabs,” Netflix India series head Tanya Bami added. “Bringing their unique storytelling style to Netflix, Raj & DK blend romance, crime, and the inimitable humor that's signature to the duo, into Guns & Gulaabs which will captivate audiences in India and across the world.”

Netflix hasn't set a release date for Guns & Gulaabs.

