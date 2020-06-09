Technology News
loading

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl to Release Directly on Netflix

Janhvi Kapoor plays one of the first two Indian women to fly in a combat zone.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 9 June 2020 12:00 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl to Release Directly on Netflix

Photo Credit: Netflix

Gunjan Saxena and Janhvi Kapoor

Highlights
  • Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl Netflix release date not announced
  • Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Viineet Kumar also part of movie’s cast
  • Third association for Netflix, Dharma after Drive and Guilty

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is now a Netflix original film, the streaming service announced Tuesday. Starring Janhvi Kapoor in the lead as one of the first two Indian women to fly in a combat zone, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl also stars Pankaj Tripathi (Mirzapur) as her father, Angad Bedi (Inside Edge) as her brother, Viineet Kumar (Mukkabaaz), Manav Vij (Udta Punjab), and Ayesha Raza (Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety). Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl has been directed by debutante Sharan Sharma, an associate director on Lust Stories, and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, and Zee Studios.

Originally slated for theatres, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is now the second major Bollywood movie — after the Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmaan Khurrana-starrer Gulabo Sitabo, releasing Friday on Amazon Prime Video — to release directly on streaming amid the pandemic. In this case, it's a case of continuing the partnership that already exists between Netflix and Dharma, which has previously given us the dumpster fire Drive, with Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez, and the Kiara Advani-starrer Guilty.

“Gunjan Saxena, a young girl from Lucknow with a big dream,” Kapoor narrates in a video made up of archival photos, released alongside. “She wanted to grow up and be a pilot. But she lived in a world that believed girls can't even drive cars; would that world let Gunjan fly a plane? But she didn't care about the world, she just trusted her father, who always told her, ‘Whether it's a man or a woman flying the plane, both are called pilots.'

“In the 1999 Kargil War, Gunjan Saxena flew a Cheetah Helicopter, she protected the country, and by being the first Woman Air Force Officer to enter a war zone, she made history. Today, there are more than 1600 Women Officers in the Indian Air Force, who inspire all of India's daughters to chase their dreams.” The video ends with photos of Kapoor with Saxena and her family.

Saxena was one of two serving female Flight Lieutenants in the 1999 Kargil War, alongside Srividya Rajan. It's unclear if Rajan is part of the Netflix movie.

Gunjan Saxena is a defining film based on a true story about a woman who showed unparalleled courage, and inspiration to many in the coming years,” Johar said in a mailed statement. “We are excited to partner with Netflix and share this fearless story about following your heart and your dreams with millions around the world.”

No release date has been announced as yet for Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

gunjan saxena poster Gunjan Saxena poster

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl official poster
Photo Credit: Netflix

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS. You can also download the episode or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl, Netflix, Netflix India, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Dharma Productions, Zee Studios
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Nokia 5310 Feature Phone Teased to Launch in India Soon
TSMC Says Could Fill Order Gap if Unable to Sell Chips to Huawei
Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl to Release Directly on Netflix
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Z Price in India, Specifications, and Launch Date Tipped
  2. TCL P715 4K Android TV Launched in India
  3. Vivo Y50 With 8GB RAM, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  4. BSNL Extends 200Mbps 1500GB FTTH Plan to More Cities
  5. Daniel Radcliffe Responds to JK Rowling’s Anti-Transgender Tweets
  6. OnePlus Teases Pricing for Upcoming TV Series Ahead of July 2 Launch
  7. Oppo A12 With Dual Rear Cameras, 19:9 Display Launched in India
  8. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite With S Pen, LTE Option Launched in India
  9. Jio Offers Free Disney+ Hotstar VIP Subscription to Its Prepaid Users
  10. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl Is Now a Netflix Movie
#Latest Stories
  1. Chinese Telecom Firms Urge FCC Not to Revoke Ability to Operate in US
  2. Vivo Z5x (2020) With Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. TSMC Says Could Fill Order Gap if Unable to Sell Chips to Huawei
  4. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl to Release Directly on Netflix
  5. Nokia 5310 Feature Phone Teased to Launch in India Soon
  6. Aarogya Setu Crosses 3 Crore Installs on Jio Phone Models
  7. OnePlus Teases Pricing for Upcoming TV Series Ahead of July 2 Launch
  8. WhatsApp Phone Numbers Surface on Google: Should You Worry?
  9. Motorola One Fusion+ With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Snapdragon 730 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Sony PS5 Online Event Rescheduled to June 11
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com