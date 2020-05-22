Gulabo Sitabo trailer is out now. Amazon Prime Video has unveiled a two-and-a-half-minute look at the Shoojit Sircar film starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana as two men at each other's throats in Lucknow. The Gulabo Sitabo trailer sets up the dire financial straits of Sitabo (Khurrana) and the acrimonious relationship between the two leads. Eventually, the annoyed Gulabo (Bachchan) takes the legal route, and is advised to sell the haveli. But things get complicated when the Indian archaeology department turns up and declares it to be a historical site.

In addition to Bachchan and Khurrana, Gulabo Sitabo also stars Farrukh Jafar (Barefoot to Goa), Vijay Raaz (Gully Boy), Brijendra Kala (Sharma Ji Ki Lag Gayi), and Srishti Shrivastava (Girls Hostel). Sircar (Piku) is the director on Gulabo Sitabo, alongside Juhi Chaturvedi (October) as the writer. This is their fifth collaboration as director and writer, respectively, after Vicky Donor (also with Khurrana), Madras Cafe, Piku, and October. Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar are the producers. Gulabo Sitabo is a production of Rising Sun Films, in association with Kino Films.

Gulabo Sitabo was originally set for a theatrical release, but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic keeping cinemas shut across the country, the producers opted to sell the film to Amazon. For the streaming service, Gulabo Sitabo is one of seven films that will now directly première on Prime Video. India's cinema giants INOX and PVR haven't taken kindly to the straight-to-streaming approach, with the former warning producers of “retributive measures”.

“Shoojit Sircar's quirky dramedy is the tale of two slimy scheming foxes in a game of one-upmanship, each one attracting other members to their clan and each one with an agenda of his own.”

Gulabo Sitabo is out June 12 on Amazon Prime Video worldwide.

Photo Credit: Amazon/Rising Sun Films/Kino Works

