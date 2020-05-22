Technology News
Gulabo Sitabo Trailer: Bachchan, Khurrana at Each Other’s Throats in Amazon Movie

The first major Bollywood movie going straight-to-streaming during the pandemic.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 22 May 2020 16:45 IST
Gulabo Sitabo Trailer: Bachchan, Khurrana at Each Other’s Throats in Amazon Movie

Photo Credit: Amazon/Rising Sun Films/Kino Works

Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vijay Raaz in the Gulabo Sitabo trailer

  • Gulabo Sitabo release date is June 12 on Prime Video
  • Trailer shows Bachchan’s character has big plans for his haveli
  • Khurrana’s character is a constant thorn in the elder’s side

Gulabo Sitabo trailer is out now. Amazon Prime Video has unveiled a two-and-a-half-minute look at the Shoojit Sircar film starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana as two men at each other's throats in Lucknow. The Gulabo Sitabo trailer sets up the dire financial straits of Sitabo (Khurrana) and the acrimonious relationship between the two leads. Eventually, the annoyed Gulabo (Bachchan) takes the legal route, and is advised to sell the haveli. But things get complicated when the Indian archaeology department turns up and declares it to be a historical site.

In addition to Bachchan and Khurrana, Gulabo Sitabo also stars Farrukh Jafar (Barefoot to Goa), Vijay Raaz (Gully Boy), Brijendra Kala (Sharma Ji Ki Lag Gayi), and Srishti Shrivastava (Girls Hostel). Sircar (Piku) is the director on Gulabo Sitabo, alongside Juhi Chaturvedi (October) as the writer. This is their fifth collaboration as director and writer, respectively, after Vicky Donor (also with Khurrana), Madras Cafe, Piku, and October. Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar are the producers. Gulabo Sitabo is a production of Rising Sun Films, in association with Kino Films.

Gulabo Sitabo was originally set for a theatrical release, but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic keeping cinemas shut across the country, the producers opted to sell the film to Amazon. For the streaming service, Gulabo Sitabo is one of seven films that will now directly première on Prime Video. India's cinema giants INOX and PVR haven't taken kindly to the straight-to-streaming approach, with the former warning producers of “retributive measures”.

“Shoojit Sircar's quirky dramedy is the tale of two slimy scheming foxes in a game of one-upmanship, each one attracting other members to their clan and each one with an agenda of his own.”

Gulabo Sitabo is out June 12 on Amazon Prime Video worldwide.

gulabo sitabo poster Gulabo Sitabo poster

The official Gulabo Sitabo poster
Photo Credit: Amazon/Rising Sun Films/Kino Works

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS. You can also download the episode or just hit the play button below.

Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
