Netflix has released the trailer for Guilty, the Karan Johar-produced drama that stars Kiara Advani (Kabir Singh) in the lead, alongside Akansha Ranjan Kapoor (Wedding Pullav), Gurfateh Singh Pirzada (Friends in Law), Taher Shabbir (Nisha Aur Uske Cousins), and Dalip Tahil (Mission Mangal). The Guilty trailer introduces its central characters, including songwriter Nanki Dutta (Advani) and her Doobydo Crew bandmates, Tashi, Hardy, and Vijay “VJ” Pratap Singh (Gurfateh Singh Pirzada), who's also her boyfriend. Their freewheeling life is upended after a girl called Tanu Kumar accuses VJ of rape. Guilty has been directed by Ruchi Narain (Kal: Yesterday and Tomorrow).

Guilty was announced as one of 10 new Netflix original films from India in April last year, alongside productions and directorial ventures from the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee (Khosla Ka Ghosla!), Ronnie Screwvala (Uri: The Surgical Strike), Farah Khan (Main Hoon Na), and Sudhir Mishra (Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi). Johar's digital-focused arm Dharmatic — an extension of Dharma Productions — has produced Guilty, with Dharma CEO Apoorva Mehta also in the role of producer in addition to Johar.

For Johar and Netflix, Guilty will be their fifth collaboration after the romantic anthology film Lust Stories, the terrible action film Drive, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez, the horror anthology film Ghost Stories, and the cringe-worthy dating reality show What The Love? With Karan Johar. Three more have been announced: a Ma Anand Sheela documentary; a Madhuri Dixit-led series from Baar Baar Dekho writer Sri Rao, and relationship anthology film The Other (working title), starring the likes of Shefali Shah and Manav Kaul.

Here's the official description for Guilty, via Netflix:

“Guilty explores the different versions of truth that emerge when a small-town girl accuses the college heartthrob of rape. Seen through the eyes of his musician girlfriend (Advani), this story makes us question who is truly ‘guilty' in such circumstances.”

Guilty will release March 6 on Netflix.

The official poster for Guilty

Photo Credit: Netflix