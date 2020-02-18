Technology News
loading

Guilty Trailer: Netflix Sets March Release Date for Kiara Advani, Karan Johar Film

Advani plays a songwriter whose boyfriend is accused of rape.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 18 February 2020 13:32 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Guilty Trailer: Netflix Sets March Release Date for Kiara Advani, Karan Johar Film

Photo Credit: Netflix

Kiara Advani in the Guilty trailer

Highlights
  • Guilty release date is March 6 on Netflix
  • Trailer for Guilty introduces characters, premise
  • Guilty has been directed by Ruchi Narain

Netflix has released the trailer for Guilty, the Karan Johar-produced drama that stars Kiara Advani (Kabir Singh) in the lead, alongside Akansha Ranjan Kapoor (Wedding Pullav), Gurfateh Singh Pirzada (Friends in Law), Taher Shabbir (Nisha Aur Uske Cousins), and Dalip Tahil (Mission Mangal). The Guilty trailer introduces its central characters, including songwriter Nanki Dutta (Advani) and her Doobydo Crew bandmates, Tashi, Hardy, and Vijay “VJ” Pratap Singh (Gurfateh Singh Pirzada), who's also her boyfriend. Their freewheeling life is upended after a girl called Tanu Kumar accuses VJ of rape. Guilty has been directed by Ruchi Narain (Kal: Yesterday and Tomorrow).

Guilty was announced as one of 10 new Netflix original films from India in April last year, alongside productions and directorial ventures from the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee (Khosla Ka Ghosla!), Ronnie Screwvala (Uri: The Surgical Strike), Farah Khan (Main Hoon Na), and Sudhir Mishra (Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi). Johar's digital-focused arm Dharmatic — an extension of Dharma Productions — has produced Guilty, with Dharma CEO Apoorva Mehta also in the role of producer in addition to Johar.

For Johar and Netflix, Guilty will be their fifth collaboration after the romantic anthology film Lust Stories, the terrible action film Drive, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez, the horror anthology film Ghost Stories, and the cringe-worthy dating reality show What The Love? With Karan Johar. Three more have been announced: a Ma Anand Sheela documentary; a Madhuri Dixit-led series from Baar Baar Dekho writer Sri Rao, and relationship anthology film The Other (working title), starring the likes of Shefali Shah and Manav Kaul.

Here's the official description for Guilty, via Netflix:

“Guilty explores the different versions of truth that emerge when a small-town girl accuses the college heartthrob of rape. Seen through the eyes of his musician girlfriend (Advani), this story makes us question who is truly ‘guilty' in such circumstances.”

Guilty will release March 6 on Netflix.

guilty netflix poster Guilty Netflix poster

The official poster for Guilty
Photo Credit: Netflix

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Guilty, Netflix, Netflix India, Karan Johar, Dharmatic, Kiara Advani
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Uber, Delhi Police Partner to Integrate Himmat Safety App for Riders, Drivers

Related Stories

Guilty Trailer: Netflix Sets March Release Date for Kiara Advani, Karan Johar Film
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Mi Electric Toothbrush Teased to Debut in India on February 20
  2. LG K61, LG K51S, LG K41S With Four Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched
  3. Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale Goes Live: Here Are the Best Offers
  4. Oppo Watch Teased to Debut With Curved Screen, 3D Glass Protection
  5. Realme X50 Pro 5G to Launch in India on February 24
  6. Samsung Galaxy M31 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch Next Week
  7. Microsoft’s New Office App Brings Word, Excel, PowerPoint Together
  8. Honor 9X Lite Alleged Price, Specifications Tipped by Retailer Listing
  9. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series India Prices Announced, Pre-Bookings Open Today
  10. Apple May Announce the iPhone 9 on March 31
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Tipped to Sport Infinity-V Front Cover Display, Galaxy S20+ Like Rear Camera Setup
  2. Coronavirus: Samsung Offers Phone Delivery Service for Test Use to Ride Out Virus Impact
  3. Facebook Sees Risks to Innovation, Freedom of Expression Ahead of EU Rules
  4. Realme X50 Pro 5G Features 64-Megapixel Quad Rear Camera Setup With 20x Hybrid Zoom
  5. Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Price in India Revealed, Pre-Orders Begin at Samsung.com
  6. Xiaomi Set to Launch Electric Toothbrush in India on February 20, Mi Electric Toothbrush Expected
  7. Moon Will 'Eclipse' Mars Today: Here's How to See It
  8. Guilty Trailer: Netflix Sets March Release Date for Kiara Advani, Karan Johar Film
  9. Uber, Delhi Police Partner to Integrate Himmat Safety App for Riders, Drivers
  10. Google Pixel 5 Name Appears in Android Open Source Project
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.