NDTV Gadgets360.com

Guardians of the Galaxy Star Dave Bautista Joins Dune Cast, Reunites With Director Denis Villeneuve: Report

, 08 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Guardians of the Galaxy Star Dave Bautista Joins Dune Cast, Reunites With Director Denis Villeneuve: Report

Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

Dave Bautista as Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Highlights

  • Bautista best known for playing Drax in Marvel universe
  • He worked with Denis Villeneuve on Blade Runner 2049
  • Joins Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson in Dune cast

Dave Bautista is reportedly the newest addition to the cast of director Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of Frank Herbert's 1965 epic sci-fi novel Dune, joining the likes of Timothée Chalamet (Call Me by Your Name) and Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible – Fallout). Bautista is best known for playing Drax the Destroyer in the Guardians of the Galaxy film series, a role he reprised in last year's Avengers: Infinity War. He previously worked with Villeneuve in Blade Runner 2049, alongside Ryan Gosling.

Deadline brings word of the new development, noting that Bautista's role in the Dune reboot is being “kept under wraps”. If he does land the role, Bautista could be looking at another franchise, given Legendary Pictures, the studio that acquired film and TV rights to Herbert's novels — Frank wrote six, while his son Brian has co-authored another 13 since — in 2016, is interested in turning Dune into a series of films. Villeneuve seems like a solid pick to launch a new sci-fi franchise, given his work with Blade Runner 2049 and the Amy Adams-starrer Arrival.

For what it's worth, the roles of his co-stars Chalamet and Ferguson are already known. Chalamet will play the protagonist, Paul Atreides, the young man part of a noble family that controls the desert planet Arrakis, which is highly coveted for being the only source of a drug called melange — usually known as “the spice” in the books — the most valuable substance in Dune's universe. Ferguson, who's only 12 years older than Chalamet, has been tapped to play Atreides' mother Lady Jessica.

In addition to play Drax in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the wrestler-turned-actor Bautista has starred in the 2015 James Bond film Spectre, the 2015 crime thriller Heist, the 2017 action film Bushwick, and the 2018 action drama Hotel Artemis. He will be next seen in Avengers: Endgame, which releases in April 2019, though his character was one of those that got dusted due to Thanos' actions.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2019 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Dave Bautista, Dune, Denis Villeneuve
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find ... More
LG Unveils Rollable OLED TV, Announces AirPlay 2 Support at CES 2019
Apple Supplier AMS Develops Behind-Screen Optical Sensor for Phones
Pricee
Guardians of the Galaxy Star Dave Bautista Joins Dune Cast, Reunites With Director Denis Villeneuve: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

iPhone
TRENDING
  1. Beware: 'WhatsApp Gold' Is Nothing But a Hoax
  2. Honor 10 Lite India Launch Set for January 15, Will Be a Flipkart Exclusive
  3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Spotted on Geekbench, January 10 Launch Tipped
  4. Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Price in India Revealed
  5. Huawei Y9 (2019) to Now Launch in India on January 10
  6. Xiaomi Mi A2 Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 13,999
  7. Aquaman Is Now the Highest-Grossing DC Universe Film of All-Time
  8. Dell Alienware m17 With Core i9, Nvidia GeForce RTX GPU Launched at CES
  9. Refreshing to See a Woman's Sexuality Acknowledged: Mirzapur Star Rasika Dugal
  10. Samsung Galaxy M-Series Price Said to Start as Low as Rs. 9,500
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.