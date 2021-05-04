Technology News
loading

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Release Dates Set for 2023

We will see eight other Marvel movies before we get to these two.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 4 May 2021 13:11 IST
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Release Dates Set for 2023

Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

Evangeline Lilly and Paul Rudd in Ant-Man and the Wasp, Chris Pratt in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Highlights
  • Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania out February 17, 2023
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 release date is May 5, 2023
  • Both Marvel movies are part of the MCU’s Phase Four

Ant-Man and Guardians of the Galaxy third parts now have release dates, as the Marvel Cinematic Universe's 2023 calendar takes shape. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is slated to premiere February 17, 2023 in cinemas worldwide, including India and the US. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will follow on May 5, 2023 in India, the US, and elsewhere. Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly lead Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania that has Peyton Reed returning as director. James Gunn is back for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which will naturally have the entire gang back as well.

Release dates for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 were announced Monday as part of a Marvel montage titled “Marvel Studios Celebrates the Movies”, which contributes to Hollywood's push for a return of the big screen as life returns to a state of normalcy in the US following COVID-19 vaccinations. The two aforementioned films form the backend of the MCU's Phase Four, with the undated and untitled Fantastic Four reboot the only title to come after them — given there's more space that year, I'd image Fantastic Four to release in 2023 as well.

Given the title, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will seemingly revolve around the Quantum Realm that was first introduced in the original 2015 Ant-Man movie and expanded upon in its predecessor, 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp. In addition to Rudd and Lilly who respectively play Scott Lang/ Ant-Man and Hope van Dyne/ Wasp, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will also star Michael Douglas as original Ant-Man Hank Pym, Michelle Pfeiffer as Pym's wife and Hope's mother Janet van Dyne, Kathryn Newton as Lang's daughter Cassie Lang, and Jonathan Majors as the villain Kang the Conqueror.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will star Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/ Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax, Vin Diesel as Groot, and Bradley Cooper as Rocket. While those five are confirmed, I'd also expect to see Karen Gillan as Nebula and Pom Klementieff as Mantis. And if Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 intends to pay off on the post-credits scenes from Vol. 2, we will also be treated to Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha and possibly Sylvester Stallone as Stakar Ogord at the least. We will also see the main characters in Disney+'s The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special in late 2022. Some of them are also a part of Thor: Love and Thunder, coming a year before Vol. 3.

Before Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the MCU's Phase Four is packed with four films apiece in 2021 and 2022. For this year, we've Black Widow (July 9), Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (September 3), Eternals (October/November), and Spider-Man: No Way Home (December 17). And next year, we have Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (March 25, 2022), Thor: Love and Thunder (May 6, 2022), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (July 8, 2022), and The Marvels (November 11, 2022).

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania releases February 17, 2023. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will open May 5, 2023.

Is Mi 11X the best phone under Rs. 35,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:50), we jump over to the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Marvel, MCU, Ant Man, Ant Man 3, Ant Man and the Wasp Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy 3, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Disney
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
What Did Hubble Space Telescope See on Your Birthday? Just Enter the Date to Find Out

Related Stories

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Release Dates Set for 2023
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. These Sites Can Help You Find a Slot for COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments
  2. Redmi Note 10S to Launch in India on May 13
  3. First Look at Marvel’s Eternals, Releasing in India Before the US
  4. Oppo A54 5G With Snapdragon 480 SoC, 90Hz Display Launched
  5. Vivo V21 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Debuts in India
  6. ‘No Longer Believe We Can Grow Together’, Tweet Melinda and Bill Gates
  7. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Goes Live: Best Offers
  8. Shiny Satellites, Space Junk Blocking Our View of the Universe: Study
  9. Mi 11X Pro First Impressions: New Flagship Killer?
  10. WhatsApp Rolls Out Update to Enable Larger Media Previews
#Latest Stories
  1. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Release Dates Set for 2023
  2. What Did Hubble Space Telescope See on Your Birthday? Just Enter the Date to Find Out
  3. PUBG Mobile Could Launch in India as Battlegrounds Mobile India, Facebook Page Suggests
  4. Apple to Launch a Foldable iPhone With 8-Inch Flexible OLED Display in 2023: Ming-Chi Kuo
  5. Black Panther 2 Is Titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Captain Marvel 2 Is Called The Marvels
  6. Google Pixel Phones Get May 2021 Android Security Patch With Important Fixes: Details Here
  7. Oppo A54 5G With Snapdragon 480 SoC, 90Hz Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Apple Brings iOS 14.5.1, iPadOS 14.5.1, macOS Big Sur 11.3.1, watchOS 7.4.1 With Security Fixes for WebKit
  9. Eternals to Release in India Before the US. Here’s the First Look at New Marvel Movie
  10. Bill and Melinda Gates Announce Divorce on Twitter, After 27 Years
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com