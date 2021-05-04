Ant-Man and Guardians of the Galaxy third parts now have release dates, as the Marvel Cinematic Universe's 2023 calendar takes shape. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is slated to premiere February 17, 2023 in cinemas worldwide, including India and the US. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will follow on May 5, 2023 in India, the US, and elsewhere. Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly lead Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania that has Peyton Reed returning as director. James Gunn is back for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which will naturally have the entire gang back as well.

Release dates for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 were announced Monday as part of a Marvel montage titled “Marvel Studios Celebrates the Movies”, which contributes to Hollywood's push for a return of the big screen as life returns to a state of normalcy in the US following COVID-19 vaccinations. The two aforementioned films form the backend of the MCU's Phase Four, with the undated and untitled Fantastic Four reboot the only title to come after them — given there's more space that year, I'd image Fantastic Four to release in 2023 as well.

Given the title, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will seemingly revolve around the Quantum Realm that was first introduced in the original 2015 Ant-Man movie and expanded upon in its predecessor, 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp. In addition to Rudd and Lilly who respectively play Scott Lang/ Ant-Man and Hope van Dyne/ Wasp, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will also star Michael Douglas as original Ant-Man Hank Pym, Michelle Pfeiffer as Pym's wife and Hope's mother Janet van Dyne, Kathryn Newton as Lang's daughter Cassie Lang, and Jonathan Majors as the villain Kang the Conqueror.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will star Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/ Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax, Vin Diesel as Groot, and Bradley Cooper as Rocket. While those five are confirmed, I'd also expect to see Karen Gillan as Nebula and Pom Klementieff as Mantis. And if Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 intends to pay off on the post-credits scenes from Vol. 2, we will also be treated to Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha and possibly Sylvester Stallone as Stakar Ogord at the least. We will also see the main characters in Disney+'s The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special in late 2022. Some of them are also a part of Thor: Love and Thunder, coming a year before Vol. 3.

Before Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the MCU's Phase Four is packed with four films apiece in 2021 and 2022. For this year, we've Black Widow (July 9), Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (September 3), Eternals (October/November), and Spider-Man: No Way Home (December 17). And next year, we have Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (March 25, 2022), Thor: Love and Thunder (May 6, 2022), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (July 8, 2022), and The Marvels (November 11, 2022).

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania releases February 17, 2023. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will open May 5, 2023.