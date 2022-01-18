Technology News
The Great Indian Murder Trailer: Pratik Gandhi, Richa Chadha Lead Next Hotstar Specials Out February 4

Produced by Ajay Devgn and based on Slumdog Millionaire author’s book Six Suspects.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 18 January 2022 14:39 IST
The Great Indian Murder Trailer: Pratik Gandhi, Richa Chadha Lead Next Hotstar Specials Out February 4

Photo Credit: Disney+ Hotstar

Shashank Arora in The Great Indian Murder

Highlights
  • The Great Indian Murder is second Hotstar Specials in 2022
  • Pratik Gandhi, Richa Chadha play detectives in new web series
  • Tigmanshu Dhulia directs all The Great Indian Murder episodes

The Great Indian Murder trailer and release date are here. On Tuesday as promised, Disney+ Hotstar announced that its next Hotstar Specials web series — produced by Ajay Devgn, and directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia (Paan Singh Tomar) — would release Friday, February 4 on Disney+ Hotstar in India, and Hulu in the US. Based on Slumdog Millionaire author Vikas Swarup's 2016 novel Six Suspects, The Great Indian Murder follows two detectives (Pratik Gandhi and Richa Chadha) as they dig into the murder of a politician's playboy son Vicky Rai. Swarup based the character of Vicky on Manu Sharma, the murderer of Jessica Lal.

After Vicky is killed at a party he hosted — at the start of The Great Indian Murder trailer — his dad (Ashutosh Rana, from Aranyak) demands a CBI inquiry into the death of his son that pulls in investigators Suraj Yadav (Gandhi, from Scam 1992) and Sudha Bharadwaj (Chadha, from Inside Edge). Among the suspects we have Mohan Kumar (Raghubir Yadav) who thinks of himself as the next Mahatma Gandhi, a gun-toting Shashank Arora (Made in Heaven) who served as a waiter at Vicky's party, and the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh whom Rana's character wants to pull down.

In addition to Gandhi, Chadha, Rana, Yadav and Arora, The Great Indian Murder also stars Sharib Hashmi, Paoli Dam, Amey Wagh, Jatin Goswami, and Mani. Behind the scenes, Priti Vinay Sinha served as a producer alongside Devgn, with Namrata Sinha, Amod Vinay Sinha, Shrey Oberoi, and Priti Vinay Sinha as executive producers. Dhulia directed all episodes and co-wrote them with Vijay Maurya (Radhe) and Puneet Sharma (Netflix's Dhamaka). Rishi Punjabi is the cinematographer on The Great Indian Murder. Unnikrishnan P.P. and Prathamesh Chande are the editors. Ketan Sodha composed the score, with Raghu Dixit, Ketan Sodha, and Darshan-Umang providing the original songs.

The Great Indian Murder is out February 4 on Disney+ Hotstar in India and Hulu in the US. It will be the second Hotstar Specials series in 2022, following the Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari-led thriller drama Human that released last week on January 14.

Akhil Arora
