Technology News
loading

The Grand Tour Madagascar Special Released a Day Early on Amazon Prime Video

Surprise!

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 17 December 2020 14:38 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
The Grand Tour Madagascar Special Released a Day Early on Amazon Prime Video

Photo Credit: Amazon

Richard Hammond, James May, and Jeremy Clarkson in The Grand Tour Madagascar special

Highlights
  • The Grand Tour season 4 episode 2 is called ‘A Massive Hunt’
  • Clarkson, Hammond, and May visit Réunion, Madagascar in Africa
  • Next Grand Tour special, coming in 2021, is set in Scotland

The Grand Tour's Madagascar special — dubbed “The Grand Tour Presents: A Massive Hunt” — has been released a day early on Amazon Prime Video. On Thursday, The Grand Tour's official channels and the former Top Gear trio of Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May announced on their social channels that the newest feature-length episode of the motoring series is now available. It was originally set to premiere Friday on Prime Video, but in a bit of last-minute marketing stunt, it's been put out sooner.

Here's the official synopsis for The Grand Tour Presents: A Massive Hunt, from Amazon:

The intrepid trio find themselves back on four wheels for their latest adventure. Armed with sports cars, Richard, James and Jeremy think they are in for a cushy road trip as they arrive on the exotic island of Réunion and race on the world's most expensive piece of tarmac. But a bizarre challenge propels them to Madagascar where they must tackle the world's toughest road.

Back in November, Prime Video unveiled the trailer and release date for The Grand Tour's Madagascar special, that arrives just over a year after we got the Vietnam one. We're getting to see a lot less of the trio, but that's due to their new deal with Amazon. After airing 38 episodes across three seasons between 2016 and 2019, The Grand Tour moved away from the hybrid studio and outdoors format. Beyond the specials, they are delivering new solo shows (Our Man in Japan for May, and I Bought A Farm for Clarkson).

The next special episode of The Grand Tour season 4, set in Scotland, was shot during the pandemic. It will air in 2021. Clarkson, Hammond, and May had originally planned to film in Russia, but COVID-19 spoiled those plans.

The Grand Tour's Madagascar special is out now on Prime Video globally. It's only available in English audio, but there are subtitles in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, for what it's worth.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: The Grand Tour, The Grand Tour season 4, Amazon Prime Video, Madagascar, Jeremy Clarkson, James May, Richard Hammond
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge Browser Extensions Infected With Malware Hit 3 Million Users: Avast

Related Stories

The Grand Tour Madagascar Special Released a Day Early on Amazon Prime Video
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi 9 Power With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  2. Asus Brings More ZenBook, VivoBook Models With Tiger Lake CPUs to India
  3. Xiaomi Launches First QLED Mi TV Model in India, With Dolby Vision HDR
  4. OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8 Series, and More Get Anniversary Discounts
  5. Oppo A15s With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched
  6. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Goes Live: Best Offers Today
  7. PUBG Mobile India Has Not Received MeitY’s Nod: RTI Responses Reveal
  8. Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ Specifications, Design Leak via TENAA, Geekbench Listings
  9. Apple AirPods Pro ‘Lite’ Without ANC Could Launch in 2021
  10. Twitter to Shut Down Periscope Streaming App by March 2021
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Photos Adds Maps Timeline Feature to Show Pictures Taken on Routes During Trips
  2. Google Assistant Driving Mode Rollout Expands, a Substitute for Android Auto
  3. Asus ZenBook, Asus VivoBook Models With 11th-Gen Intel Tiger Lake CPUs Launched in India
  4. The Grand Tour Madagascar Special Released a Day Early on Amazon Prime Video
  5. Intel Optane Memory H20, SSD 670p, Data Centre SSDs Announced
  6. Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge Browser Extensions Infected With Malware Hit 3 Million Users: Avast
  7. PUBG Mobile India Has Not Been Granted Permission for Launch: RTI Responses From MeitY Reveal
  8. iOS 14 Now Running on 81 Percent of iPhone Models Released in Last Four Years, Apple Says
  9. Google Search Spotted Testing a Tweaked UI to Show Image Previews, Expanded Text
  10. Google AI Researchers Lay Out Demands, Escalating Internal Fight
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com