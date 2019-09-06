Technology News
Google Search Starts Showing Personalised TV Show, Movie Recommendations

Google Search will also help find where the content is available to watch.

By | Updated: 6 September 2019 18:29 IST
Google Search will now recommend TV shows and movies to watch as it aims to make its search tool more customised for its users. Google notes that starting today in the US, when users search for things like "good shows to watch" or "what to watch" on the mobile app, they can tap on the "Top picks for you" carousel to begin rating shows or movies.

Once the user has decided on the genre of movie or shows to watch, Google Search will help find where the content is available to watch, Google explains in its blog post.

“When you're settling in for a movie night, or figuring out which shows you might want to binge before they return this fall, it's not always easy to choose from all the options out there. If you're like me, you have a few different streaming subscriptions, and you might find yourself spending more time browsing across multiple apps than actually watching a movie or TV show,” the company said.

“That's why we created an easy way for you to find recommendations on Google when you search for things like ‘what to watch.' To start, you can choose which TV and movie subscriptions you already have. You will not only get personalised recommendations for what's available to you, but also quickly see where to watch your picks,” Google adds.

When users enter the “Top picks for you” carousel, they can begin rating TV shows and movies. Users will be able to swipe left or right on a shows and movies, and come back to help improve recommendations. Google adds that once users figured out what they want to watch, it can help find where it's available.

“After your search, tap on any show or movie to see a full list of providers. Or just search for ‘Watch This is Us,' for example, to find where it's available to rent, buy, or watch for free with your subscriptions,” the post says.

Further reading: Google Search
