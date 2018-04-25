Google Play Music is reportedly set to be replaced by YouTube Remix, a service that is rumoured to launch later this year. As per a report, YouTube Remix will replace Google Play Music as the company's default music player. Additionally, it is said that users on the latter will be forced to switch to YouTube Remix before the end of 2018.

Back in December last year, reports had surfaced online about YouTube's plan to unveil a paid music streaming service. Dubbed Remix, this service is said to take on the likes of Spotify and Apple Music. A new report from Droid-Life states that Google has recently cleared out copyright issues over streaming music on YouTube and plans to launch YouTube Remix within the next few months.

As per the report, YouTube Remix will be packed with smarter playlist recommendations, and certain time and location based song suggestions. Essentially, this service aims at creating a unified platform that includes the free version of YouTube, YouTube Red, and Remix. A forced switch from Play Music to Remix is coming before the end of this year.

"We've previously announced the combination of the YouTube Music and Google Play product teams - music is very important to Google so it's critical we have one offering that meets the needs of consumers and artists. Nothing will change for users today and we'll provide plenty of notice before any changes are made," said YouTube in a statement to Droid-Life.

A recent report has claimed that, for the first time, digital sales have contributed to the majority of revenue in the global music industry having soared a record 8.1 percent last year. In 2017, digital music sales grossed 54 percent of the entire revenue of the industry, as per IFPI's annual report.