Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google Play Music to Be Replaced by Youtube Remix by End of 2018: Report

 
, 25 April 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Google Play Music to Be Replaced by Youtube Remix by End of 2018: Report

Highlights

  • YouTube Remix is said to launch this year
  • It will reportedly replace Play Music in 2018
  • Google has hinted the combination of YouTube and Play Music

Google Play Music is reportedly set to be replaced by YouTube Remix, a service that is rumoured to launch later this year. As per a report, YouTube Remix will replace Google Play Music as the company's default music player. Additionally, it is said that users on the latter will be forced to switch to YouTube Remix before the end of 2018.

Back in December last year, reports had surfaced online about YouTube's plan to unveil a paid music streaming service. Dubbed Remix, this service is said to take on the likes of Spotify and Apple Music. A new report from Droid-Life states that Google has recently cleared out copyright issues over streaming music on YouTube and plans to launch YouTube Remix within the next few months.

As per the report, YouTube Remix will be packed with smarter playlist recommendations, and certain time and location based song suggestions. Essentially, this service aims at creating a unified platform that includes the free version of YouTube, YouTube Red, and Remix. A forced switch from Play Music to Remix is coming before the end of this year.

"We've previously announced the combination of the YouTube Music and Google Play product teams - music is very important to Google so it's critical we have one offering that meets the needs of consumers and artists. Nothing will change for users today and we'll provide plenty of notice before any changes are made," said YouTube in a statement to Droid-Life.

A recent report has claimed that, for the first time, digital sales have contributed to the majority of revenue in the global music industry having soared a record 8.1 percent last year. In 2017, digital music sales grossed 54 percent of the entire revenue of the industry, as per IFPI's annual report.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Entertainment, Apps, Google, Google Play Music, YouTube Remix, YouTube, YouTube Red
Google Tasks Standalone App Launched; Web Interface Gets a Facelift
Best AC deals
Google Play Music to Be Replaced by Youtube Remix by End of 2018: Report
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
JBL
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi 6X (Mi A2) With Dual Rear Cameras, AI Integration Launched
  2. Mi 6X (Mi A2) Launch Event Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  3. Gmail Redesign Is Now Rolling Out, Here's How You Can Get It Right Now
  4. OnePlus 6 to Launch in China on May 17, Company Reveals
  5. Redmi Note 5 to Go on 24-Hour Sale in India
  6. Nokia X6 Leak Reveals Specifications, Design Ahead of April 27 Launch
  7. Samsung Galaxy S9 Active With 4000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 845 SoC Leaked
  8. JBL Free Truly Wireless Earphones With Day-Long Battery Life Now in India
  9. OnePlus 6 to Debut in India on May 17
  10. Lenovo HX03 Cardio, HX03F Spectra With 10-Day Battery Life Launched
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.