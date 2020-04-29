Technology News
Google Chromecast Ultra Refresh With a Dedicated Remote Reportedly Gets Certified

Chromecast Ultra is said to bring 4K HDR support to the table.

By Nadeem Sarwar | Updated: 29 April 2020 15:32 IST
Google Chromecast Ultra Refresh With a Dedicated Remote Reportedly Gets Certified

The updated Chromecast Ultra will reportedly have a rounder profile

Highlights
  • Chromecast Ultra refresh has reportedly been certified by Taiwan’s NCC
  • The accompanying remote was listed carrying the GPJ100 build number
  • The upcoming Chromecast Ultra’s remote got US FCC nod last month

Google's Chromecast Ultra refresh with a dedicated remote has been rumoured to launch for quite a while. Now, Google's upcoming streaming device has reportedly been certified by Taiwan's National Communications Commission (NCC), indicating that it might go official soon. Notably, the NCC database clearly lists two devices with a corresponding internal code number, one of which is labelled as a dongle (Chromecast Ultra) and the other one is a remote controller. Not much is known about the hardware of Chromecast Ultra or the upgrades it will bring to the table, aside from sketchy rumours.

The NCC listing was first spotted by MySmartPrice and lends more credibility to the whispers of an impending Chromecast Ultra refresh launch. The NCC listing mentions a ‘remote' with the codename GPJ100. Interestingly, a Google device carrying an identical model number was listed on the United States Federal Communications Commission (US FCC) database, alongside a schematic of the remote which looks as if its design was inspired by the Apple TV remote.

As for the Chromecast Ultra itself, it carries the build number GPJ110. The streaming device is clearly defined as a ‘dongle' in the NCC documents. As per a previous report, the Chromecast Ultra refresh will reportedly resemble the third-gen Chromecast Ultra and will have a rounder profile. Notably, Google's upcoming streaming device is claimed to support 4K HDR content and is set to bring a full-fledged Android TV experience with access to platforms such as YouTube TV, Netflix, and Disney+ among others.

Will OnePlus 8 series be able to take on iPhone SE (2020), Samsung Galaxy S20 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Google, Google Chromecast Ultra, Chromecast Ultra
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
