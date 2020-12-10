Technology News
Chromecast With Google TV Adds ‘Year in Search’ Playlists Including Trending Films of 2020

It serves as a recap of some of the most popular films of 2020.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 10 December 2020 16:48 IST
Chromecast With Google TV Adds 'Year in Search' Playlists Including Trending Films of 2020

Photo Credit: 9to5Google

The main playlist appears on the homescreen of the Chromecast TV interface under the ‘For You’ tab

Highlights
  • Google has curated two playlists for Chromecast with Google TV users
  • One has trending films of 2020; the second is a list of Tom Hanks films
  • Google released its ‘Year in Search 2020' lists on Wednesday

Chromecast with Google TV users can now choose from a couple of curated ‘Year in Search' playlists that recap the top films of 2020. These playlists follow the debut of Google's annual ‘Year in Search' lists that were released on Wednesday, which also included the top films and TV shows of 2020, along with trending topics, personalities, news, and search keywords. The main highlight of the Chromecast playlists is the ‘Year in Search: A Collection of This Year's Trending Movies', which is an exhaustive list of some of the most popular films of 2020.

The playlist appears on the homescreen of the Chromecast TV interface under the ‘For You' tab. The list includes:

  • Parasite
  • 1917
  • Black Panther
  • Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey
  • Little Women
  • Just Mercy
  • Bad Boys 3
  • Sonic the Hedgehog
  • Contagion
  • Fantasy Island

The ‘Movies' tab also has a playlist featuring Tom Hanks films. The actor was one of the top trending actors of 2020 and also the top trending people in general this year as he was one of the first influential people to contract COVID-19 in March.

The Tom Hanks playlist includes:

  • BIG
  • Apollo 13
  • Sleepless in Seattle
  • Toy Story
  • Catch Me If You Can
  • Turner & Hooch
  • You've Got Mail
  • Cast Away
  • Forrest Gump
  • A League of Their Own
  • A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
  • Saving Private Ryan
  • The DaVinci Code
  • Sully

According to 9to5Google, Google will only be doing two playlists for Chromecast with Google TV users. This is reportedly an effort to not overcrowd the homescreen.

Google ‘Year in Search 2020' detailed the top trending searches in India and around the globe in 2020. The list of the top searches on Google included ‘coronavirus', ‘US election results', and ‘PM Kisan Yojana'. However, the term ‘Indian Premier League' overshadowed all other queries in 2020 and became the top trending query on Google in India this year. Globally, ‘coronavirus' was the top search.

Are Micromax In 1b, In Note 1 good enough to take the brand to the top in India?? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Chromecast With Google TV Adds 'Year in Search' Playlists Including Trending Films of 2020
