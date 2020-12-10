Chromecast with Google TV users can now choose from a couple of curated ‘Year in Search' playlists that recap the top films of 2020. These playlists follow the debut of Google's annual ‘Year in Search' lists that were released on Wednesday, which also included the top films and TV shows of 2020, along with trending topics, personalities, news, and search keywords. The main highlight of the Chromecast playlists is the ‘Year in Search: A Collection of This Year's Trending Movies', which is an exhaustive list of some of the most popular films of 2020.

The playlist appears on the homescreen of the Chromecast TV interface under the ‘For You' tab. The list includes:

Parasite

1917

Black Panther

Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey

Little Women

Just Mercy

Bad Boys 3

Sonic the Hedgehog

Contagion

Fantasy Island

The ‘Movies' tab also has a playlist featuring Tom Hanks films. The actor was one of the top trending actors of 2020 and also the top trending people in general this year as he was one of the first influential people to contract COVID-19 in March.

The Tom Hanks playlist includes:

BIG

Apollo 13

Sleepless in Seattle

Toy Story

Catch Me If You Can

Turner & Hooch

You've Got Mail

Cast Away

Forrest Gump

A League of Their Own

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Saving Private Ryan

The DaVinci Code

Sully

According to 9to5Google, Google will only be doing two playlists for Chromecast with Google TV users. This is reportedly an effort to not overcrowd the homescreen.

Google ‘Year in Search 2020' detailed the top trending searches in India and around the globe in 2020. The list of the top searches on Google included ‘coronavirus', ‘US election results', and ‘PM Kisan Yojana'. However, the term ‘Indian Premier League' overshadowed all other queries in 2020 and became the top trending query on Google in India this year. Globally, ‘coronavirus' was the top search.

