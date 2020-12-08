Technology News
Google, Billboard Reveal Top 100 Most Hummed Songs of the Year; Based on 'Hum to Search' Feature

‘Old Town Road’ by Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus topped Google’s list.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 8 December 2020 17:11 IST
Google, Billboard Reveal Top 100 Most Hummed Songs of the Year; Based on ‘Hum to Search’ Feature

Google’s ‘hum to search’ feature can be used on Android and iOS

  • Google has shared the list of top 100 most hummed songs
  • Google Assistant had introduced ‘hum to search’ feature in October
  • 'Never Gonna Give You Up’ and ‘Dance Monkey’ came second and third

Google collaborated with Billboard to reveal the top 100 songs hummed to Google and Google Assistant. ‘Old Town Road' by Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus topped this list, followed by ‘Never Gonna Give You Up' by Rick Astley and ‘Dance Monkey' by Tones And I. In October this year, Google introduced the ‘hum to search' feature that lets users hum, sing, or whistle a tune to identify a song. ‘I Hope' by Gabby Barrett came in fourth, followed by ‘Believer' by Imagine Dragons.

The ‘hum to search' feature is available in the Google app on Androidand iOS. You can use the feature via the Google Search widget or Google Assistant. Google's list of the top hummed songs of 2020 reflects its ‘best confidence' for recorded music matches based on users' humming and singing. The recordings that are not associated with a single, specific recording artist were excluded, noted Google.

The rest of the songs in Google's top ten are: ‘Swing Life Away' by Machine Gun Kelley, ‘Before You Go' by Lewis Capaldi, ‘Capitalise off Pain' by Big $ Stunt, ‘Bang!' By AJR, and ‘Sing About me, I'm Dying of Thirst' by Kendrick Lamar.

Google introduced the ‘hum to search' feature a couple of months ago. It is designed to help users find a song by humming or singing a tune for a few seconds.

Other notable mentions in the top 30 of Google and Billboard's list are ‘Bad Guy' by Billie Elish at #12, ‘Dynamite' by K-pop group BTS featuring at #13, ‘Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)' by Jawsh 685 x Jasun Derulo that emerged as a popular TikTok song this year at #17, ‘WAP' by Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion at #22, and ‘Baby Sharp' by Pinkfong at #25.

Some all-time classics also made it to Google and Billboard's list of top 100 songs hummed to Google in 2020. ‘All I want for Christmas is You' by Mariah Carey came in at #73, ‘I Want It That Way' by Backstreet Boys #77, and ‘Baby' by Justin Bieber featuring Ludacris at #88. Wrapping up the list at #100 is ‘You Can't Always Get What You Want' by The Rolling Stones.

Will Apple Silicon Lead to Affordable MacBooks in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

Further reading: Google, Google Assistant, Hum to Search, Billboard, Top Hummed Songs of 2020
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Facebook, Google to Face New Big Tech Regulations in UK

Google, Billboard Reveal Top 100 Most Hummed Songs of the Year; Based on ‘Hum to Search’ Feature
Comment
 
 

