Google collaborated with Billboard to reveal the top 100 songs hummed to Google and Google Assistant. ‘Old Town Road' by Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus topped this list, followed by ‘Never Gonna Give You Up' by Rick Astley and ‘Dance Monkey' by Tones And I. In October this year, Google introduced the ‘hum to search' feature that lets users hum, sing, or whistle a tune to identify a song. ‘I Hope' by Gabby Barrett came in fourth, followed by ‘Believer' by Imagine Dragons.

The ‘hum to search' feature is available in the Google app on Androidand iOS. You can use the feature via the Google Search widget or Google Assistant. Google's list of the top hummed songs of 2020 reflects its ‘best confidence' for recorded music matches based on users' humming and singing. The recordings that are not associated with a single, specific recording artist were excluded, noted Google.

The rest of the songs in Google's top ten are: ‘Swing Life Away' by Machine Gun Kelley, ‘Before You Go' by Lewis Capaldi, ‘Capitalise off Pain' by Big $ Stunt, ‘Bang!' By AJR, and ‘Sing About me, I'm Dying of Thirst' by Kendrick Lamar.

Google introduced the ‘hum to search' feature a couple of months ago. It is designed to help users find a song by humming or singing a tune for a few seconds.

Other notable mentions in the top 30 of Google and Billboard's list are ‘Bad Guy' by Billie Elish at #12, ‘Dynamite' by K-pop group BTS featuring at #13, ‘Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)' by Jawsh 685 x Jasun Derulo that emerged as a popular TikTok song this year at #17, ‘WAP' by Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion at #22, and ‘Baby Sharp' by Pinkfong at #25.

Some all-time classics also made it to Google and Billboard's list of top 100 songs hummed to Google in 2020. ‘All I want for Christmas is You' by Mariah Carey came in at #73, ‘I Want It That Way' by Backstreet Boys #77, and ‘Baby' by Justin Bieber featuring Ludacris at #88. Wrapping up the list at #100 is ‘You Can't Always Get What You Want' by The Rolling Stones.

Will Apple Silicon Lead to Affordable MacBooks in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.