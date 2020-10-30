Technology News
loading

Google Introduces Data Saver Feature for Android TV Users in India With Limited Mobile Data

By reducing data use, watch time in the same cap could increase by 3x, Google said.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 30 October 2020 16:46 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Introduces Data Saver Feature for Android TV Users in India With Limited Mobile Data

Photo Credit: Google

Google brings a new Hotspot Guide to help users easily set up their TVs with mobile hotspot

Highlights
  • Android TVs to also add support for Cast in Files
  • Data Saver feature to rollout first for Xiaomi, TCL TVs
  • Cast in Files is still in beta, will roll out in coming weeks

Google has introduced new features for Android TV users in India to help them save data. The tech giant says that these features have been designed while keeping Indian users in mind, who have been using smart TV features by connecting their Android TV through a mobile hotspot. Connecting a HD TV with mobile data will quickly use up daily data caps, and Google has tried to fix this problem with four new features introduced for Android TVs especially. These include Data Saver, Data Alerts, Hotspot Guide, and Cast in Files.

In a blog post, Google says these features help Indian users get the most out of their smart TVs even when using limited mobile data. The Data Saver feature, as the name suggests, reduces the data usage on mobile hotspot connections. By reducing data usage, watch time within the same cap could be increased by 3x, Google said. This feature can be turned on in Settings whenever a user is switching to mobile hotspot for watching content on TV.

There's also a new Data Alert feature that keeps you informed about your data usage while watching TV. These alerts will show up on the bottom of your screen, every time you use up a specified amount of data. Users can select when they want to see these alerts. There are options to get alerts when you use 100MB, 500MB, and 1GB data, or users can also turn the alerts off. The tech giant has also introduced a new Hotspot Guide to help users easily set up their TVs with mobile hotspot.

Google says that the new features will be rolling out to Android TV devices in India over the coming weeks. The first TVs to get this support include the ones made by Xiaomi, TCL and MarQ by Flipkart. A global rollout of the same features will be commenced later.

Google also added support for Cast in Files allowing users to view downloaded media from their phone onto their TV without using data. This feature is available to Android TV users via the beta program, and will be rolled out in the coming weeks.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Android TV, Data Saver, Data Alert, Hotspot Guide, Cast in Files
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Netflix November 2020 Releases: The Crown Season 4, Ludo, Miss India, and More
Google Doodle for Halloween Brings ‘Magic Cat Academy’ Game Back from 2016

Related Stories

Google Introduces Data Saver Feature for Android TV Users in India With Limited Mobile Data
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile Will No Longer Be Accessible in India from Friday
  2. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro on Sale Now in India
  3. Flipkart, Amazon Diwali Special Sales: Top Offers on Mobile Phones
  4. PatchWall 3.0 Is Getting New Features Through a Software Update
  5. Mi Notebook 14 With 10th Gen Intel Core i3 Processor Launching in India Soon
  6. Poco Said to Launch New Smartphone Globally in First Half of December
  7. Vi (Vodafone Idea) Brings 8 New Prepaid Add-On Recharge Packs
  8. From Laxmmi Bomb to Ludo, What to Watch in November
  9. LG K92 5G With Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 690 SoC Launched
  10. Vi Emerged as Fastest 4G Operator in India, Followed by Airtel, Jio: Ookla
#Latest Stories
  1. Rare Halloween Blue Moon to Appear on October 31 After 19 Years
  2. Google Doodle for Halloween Brings ‘Magic Cat Academy’ Game Back from 2016
  3. Google Introduces Data Saver Feature for Android TV Users in India With Limited Mobile Data
  4. Tougher New Rules for Tech Giants, More Power to Enforcers: Europe Antitrust Chief
  5. Vivo Phone With Model Number V2031EA Spotted on TENAA; to Feature Triple Rear Cameras, 5G Support
  6. Apple Grew to 29.2 Percent of Global Tablet Shipments in Q3 2020, Samsung in Second Place: IDC Report
  7. Twitter Says US Presidential Elections Could Hurt Advertisement Sales
  8. SmartThings Find Will Let You Find Your Lost Galaxy Devices, Even When They Are Offline
  9. Intel 11th Gen Core 'Rocket Lake' Desktop CPU Specs Teased, PCIe 4.0 and Integrated Xe Graphics Confirmed
  10. YouTube Music, Premium Now Have Over 3 Crore Paid Subscribers Combined: Sundar Pichai
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com