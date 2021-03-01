Golden Globes 2021 Winners — the Full List of All the Awards

Photo Credit: Des Willie/Netflix
Netflix's The Crown emerged as the most awarded at the 2021 Golden Globes, winning four of its six nominations, including for best TV series in the drama category. In the world of film, Nomadland and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm picked up the biggest prizes of the night, for best movie in drama and musical or comedy departments respectively, with the former's director Chloé Zhao becoming the only second woman to win the Golden Globe for best director. Pixar's Soul took him the award for best animated movie. Chadwick Boseman was given a posthumous win for best actor (drama), while Emmy-winner Schitt's Creek continued its streak to nab the win for best series (musical / comedy). Amongst studios, Netflix picked up 10 Golden Globes, and Apple TV+ got its first thanks to Jason Sudeikis' best actor prize for Ted Lasso. Here is the complete list of the 2021 Golden Globes winners —
Nomadland — WINNER
The Father
Mank
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm — WINNER
Hamilton
Music
Palm Springs
The Prom
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom — WINNER
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday — WINNER
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm — WINNER
James Corden, The Prom
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield
Andy Samberg, Palm Springs
Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot — WINNER
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Kate Hudson, Music
Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah — WINNER
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Jared Leto, The Little Things
Bill Murray, On the Rocks
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami
Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian — WINNER
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Helena Zengel, News of the World
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland — WINNER
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Regina King, One Night in Miami
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7 — WINNER
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Jack Fincher, Mank
Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, The Father
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Jon Batiste, Soul — WINNER
Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Mank
James Newton Howard, News of the World
Alexandre Desplat, The Midnight Sky
Ludwig Göransson, Tenet
“Io sì (Seen)”, The Life Ahead — WINNER
“Fight for You”, Judas and the Black Messiah
“Hear My Voice”, The Trial of the Chicago 7
“Speak Now”, One Night in Miami
“Tigress & Tweed”, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Soul — WINNER
The Croods: A New Age
Onward
Over the Moon
Wolfwalkers
Minari (USA) — WINNER
Another Round (Denmark)
La Llorona (Guatemala)
The Life Ahead (Italy)
Two of Us (France)
The Crown — WINNER
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched
Schitt's Creek — WINNER
Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Ted Lasso
Josh O'Connor, The Crown — WINNER
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Al Pacino, Hunters
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Emma Corrin, The Crown — WINNER
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sarah Paulson, Ratched
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso — WINNER
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek — WINNER
Lily Collins, Emily in Paris
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Jane Levy, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True — WINNER
Bryan Cranston, Your Honor
Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit — WINNER
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
John Boyega, Small Axe — WINNER
Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule
Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Donald Sutherland, The Undoing
Gillian Anderson, The Crown — WINNER
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek
Cynthia Nixon, Ratched
The Queen's Gambit — WINNER
Normal People
Small Axe
The Undoing
Unorthodox
