Golden Globes 2021 Winners — the Full List of All the Awards

The Crown, Soul, Nomadland, Borat Susequent Moviefilm lead the way.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 1 March 2021 10:57 IST
Photo Credit: Des Willie/Netflix

The Crown's Josh O'Connor and Emma Corrin both won

Highlights
  • 2021 Golden Globes took place in New York and Beverly Hills
  • Netflix won 10 Golden Globes out of its 42 nominations
  • Chloé Zhao only the second female winner for best director

Netflix's The Crown emerged as the most awarded at the 2021 Golden Globes, winning four of its six nominations, including for best TV series in the drama category. In the world of film, Nomadland and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm picked up the biggest prizes of the night, for best movie in drama and musical or comedy departments respectively, with the former's director Chloé Zhao becoming the only second woman to win the Golden Globe for best director. Pixar's Soul took him the award for best animated movie. Chadwick Boseman was given a posthumous win for best actor (drama), while Emmy-winner Schitt's Creek continued its streak to nab the win for best series (musical / comedy). Amongst studios, Netflix picked up 10 Golden Globes, and Apple TV+ got its first thanks to Jason Sudeikis' best actor prize for Ted Lasso. Here is the complete list of the 2021 Golden Globes winners —

2021 Golden Globes winners

2021 Golden Globes movie winners

2021 Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture – Drama

Nomadland — WINNER
The Father
Mank
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7

2021 Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm — WINNER
Hamilton
Music
Palm Springs
The Prom

2021 Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom — WINNER
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

2021 Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday — WINNER
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

2021 Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm — WINNER
James Corden, The Prom
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield
Andy Samberg, Palm Springs

2021 Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot — WINNER
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Kate Hudson, Music
Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma

2021 Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah — WINNER
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Jared Leto, The Little Things
Bill Murray, On the Rocks
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami

2021 Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian — WINNER
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Helena Zengel, News of the World

2021 Golden Globe for Best Director

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland — WINNER
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Regina King, One Night in Miami
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

2021 Golden Globe for Best Screenplay

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7 — WINNER
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Jack Fincher, Mank
Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, The Father
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

2021 Golden Globe for Best Original Score

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Jon Batiste, Soul — WINNER
Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Mank
James Newton Howard, News of the World
Alexandre Desplat, The Midnight Sky
Ludwig Göransson, Tenet

2021 Golden Globe for Best Original Song

“Io sì (Seen)”, The Life Ahead — WINNER
“Fight for You”, Judas and the Black Messiah
“Hear My Voice”, The Trial of the Chicago 7
“Speak Now”, One Night in Miami
“Tigress & Tweed”, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

2021 Golden Globe for Best Animated Motion Picture

Soul — WINNER
The Croods: A New Age
Onward
Over the Moon
Wolfwalkers

2021 Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Motion Picture

Minari (USA) — WINNER
Another Round (Denmark)
La Llorona (Guatemala)
The Life Ahead (Italy)
Two of Us (France)

2021 Golden Globes TV winners

2021 Golden Globe for Best Television Series – Drama

The Crown — WINNER
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched

2021 Golden Globe for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Schitt's Creek — WINNER
Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Ted Lasso

2021 Golden Globe for Best Actor in a TV series – Drama

Josh O'Connor, The Crown — WINNER
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Al Pacino, Hunters
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

2021 Golden Globe for Best Actress in a TV series – Drama

Emma Corrin, The Crown — WINNER
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sarah Paulson, Ratched

2021 Golden Globe for Best Actor in a TV series – Musical or Comedy

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso — WINNER
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
Ramy Youssef, Ramy

2021 Golden Globe for Best Actress in a TV series – Musical or Comedy

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek — WINNER
Lily Collins, Emily in Paris
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Jane Levy, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

2021 Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or Television Film

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True — WINNER
Bryan Cranston, Your Honor
Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

2021 Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or Television Film

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit — WINNER
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

2021 Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Television Film

John Boyega, Small Axe — WINNER
Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule
Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Donald Sutherland, The Undoing

2021 Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Television Film

Gillian Anderson, The Crown — WINNER
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek
Cynthia Nixon, Ratched

2021 Golden Globe for Best Miniseries or Television Film

The Queen's Gambit — WINNER
Normal People
Small Axe
The Undoing
Unorthodox

Akhil Arora
