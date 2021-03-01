Golden Globes 2021 Winners — the Full List of All the Awards

Netflix's The Crown emerged as the most awarded at the 2021 Golden Globes, winning four of its six nominations, including for best TV series in the drama category. In the world of film, Nomadland and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm picked up the biggest prizes of the night, for best movie in drama and musical or comedy departments respectively, with the former's director Chloé Zhao becoming the only second woman to win the Golden Globe for best director. Pixar's Soul took him the award for best animated movie. Chadwick Boseman was given a posthumous win for best actor (drama), while Emmy-winner Schitt's Creek continued its streak to nab the win for best series (musical / comedy). Amongst studios, Netflix picked up 10 Golden Globes, and Apple TV+ got its first thanks to Jason Sudeikis' best actor prize for Ted Lasso. Here is the complete list of the 2021 Golden Globes winners —

2021 Golden Globes winners

2021 Golden Globes movie winners

2021 Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture – Drama

Nomadland — WINNER

The Father

Mank

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

2021 Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm — WINNER

Hamilton

Music

Palm Springs

The Prom

2021 Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom — WINNER

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

2021 Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday — WINNER

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

2021 Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm — WINNER

James Corden, The Prom

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield

Andy Samberg, Palm Springs

2021 Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot — WINNER

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Kate Hudson, Music

Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit

Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma

2021 Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah — WINNER

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Jared Leto, The Little Things

Bill Murray, On the Rocks

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami

2021 Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian — WINNER

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Helena Zengel, News of the World

2021 Golden Globe for Best Director

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland — WINNER

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Regina King, One Night in Miami

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

2021 Golden Globe for Best Screenplay

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7 — WINNER

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Jack Fincher, Mank

Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, The Father

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

2021 Golden Globe for Best Original Score

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Jon Batiste, Soul — WINNER

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Mank

James Newton Howard, News of the World

Alexandre Desplat, The Midnight Sky

Ludwig Göransson, Tenet

2021 Golden Globe for Best Original Song

“Io sì (Seen)”, The Life Ahead — WINNER

“Fight for You”, Judas and the Black Messiah

“Hear My Voice”, The Trial of the Chicago 7

“Speak Now”, One Night in Miami

“Tigress & Tweed”, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

2021 Golden Globe for Best Animated Motion Picture

Soul — WINNER

The Croods: A New Age

Onward

Over the Moon

Wolfwalkers

2021 Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Motion Picture

Minari (USA) — WINNER

Another Round (Denmark)

La Llorona (Guatemala)

The Life Ahead (Italy)

Two of Us (France)

2021 Golden Globes TV winners

2021 Golden Globe for Best Television Series – Drama

The Crown — WINNER

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched

2021 Golden Globe for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Schitt's Creek — WINNER

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Ted Lasso

2021 Golden Globe for Best Actor in a TV series – Drama

Josh O'Connor, The Crown — WINNER

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Al Pacino, Hunters

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

2021 Golden Globe for Best Actress in a TV series – Drama

Emma Corrin, The Crown — WINNER

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sarah Paulson, Ratched

2021 Golden Globe for Best Actor in a TV series – Musical or Comedy

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso — WINNER

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

2021 Golden Globe for Best Actress in a TV series – Musical or Comedy

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek — WINNER

Lily Collins, Emily in Paris

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Jane Levy, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

2021 Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or Television Film

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True — WINNER

Bryan Cranston, Your Honor

Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

2021 Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or Television Film

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit — WINNER

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

2021 Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Television Film

John Boyega, Small Axe — WINNER

Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule

Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Donald Sutherland, The Undoing

2021 Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Television Film

Gillian Anderson, The Crown — WINNER

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek

Cynthia Nixon, Ratched

2021 Golden Globe for Best Miniseries or Television Film

The Queen's Gambit — WINNER

Normal People

Small Axe

The Undoing

Unorthodox