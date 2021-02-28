The 2021 Golden Globes will be telecast live to honour some of the best movies and television shows of the year 2020 (and early 2021) from 6.30am IST on Monday, March 1. However, unlike its earlier editions, the 78th Golden Globes Awards will take place virtually. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic is putting the 2021 Golden Globes through the same fate as the Emmy Awards last year in September. The pandemic has also delayed the Golden Globes awards ceremony by a couple of months, which normally takes place in early January.

2021 Golden Globes timing

The 2021 Golden Globes will begin at 8pm ET on Sunday, February 28 (6:30am IST on Monday, March 1). The ceremony usually completes in three hours. In case you aren't able to wake up early to watch the awards live in India, you can catch the repeat telecast at 9pm IST later the same day.

How to watch 2021 Golden Globes live

As before, the 2021 Golden Globes will be broadcast on the NBC network. You'll also be able watch the ceremony on Colors Infinity, Comedy Central India, and Vh1 India. For the ones who prefer watching the award ceremony on the Internet, the Golden Globe Awards will also be livestreamed through networks such as AT&T TV, Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, Roku Channel, Sling TV, and YouTube TV in the US. There is, however, no such livestream channel available in India. Nevertheless, you can stream the live telecast on Colors Infinity, Comedy Central India, or Vh1 India via apps such as Airtel TV, JioTV, and Vi Movies and TV.

2021 Golden Globes notable nominations

Netflix movie Mank has dominated the list of 2021 Golden Globes nominees with six nominations in total, followed by The Trial of the Chicago 7 on five — another movie on the Web streaming platform. Rival Amazon Prime Video also has three apiece for One Night in Miami as well as Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. Other noteworthy nominations include Disney's Nomadland, Sony's The Father, and Universal's Promising Young Woman.

