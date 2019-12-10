Netflix is the runaway leader for the most nominations — 34 — at the 2020 Golden Globes, which were announced Monday in the US. Its stellar Scarlett Johansson-starrer divorce drama Marriage Story is the leader on the film end with six nominations, followed by Martin Scorsese's three-and-a-half-hour mob epic The Irishman, and Quentin Tarantino's nostalgic golden era Los Angeles drama Once Upon a Time in Hollywood tied with five apiece. On the TV side of things, the nuclear saga miniseries Chernobyl, British royal drama The Crown, and the sexual assault investigation miniseries Unbelievable are tied for most nominations with four apiece. Meanwhile, Apple TV+ got its first (three) nominations.

The 2020 Golden Globes are slated to take place January 5 in Beverly Hills, California. In India, they will be broadcast live starting 7:30am on January 6 on Colors Infinity, Comedy Central, and Vh1 India, with a repeat telecast at 9pm. The Golden Globes are generally considered as a precursor to the Oscars, which close out nominee selection two days after on January 7. But unlike the Oscars, the Golden Globes celebrate both film and TV, but do not feature any technical awards such as cinematography or editing. Moreover, the Golden Globes winners are decided by only the 90-something members of its organising body HFPA, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

As always, many feel that deserving nominees have been snubbed. While Saoirse Ronan was nominated for best actress for Little Women, her director Greta Gerwig failed to land a nomination alongside the likes of Scorsese and Tarantino. Veep and its serial Emmy-winner lead actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus were left out of their categories in the TV department. And while both Al Pacino and Joe Pesci scored nominations for The Irishman, there was no love for Robert De Niro. Game of Thrones, which won for best TV show at the Emmys in September, failed to even land a nomination in that category at the 2020 Golden Globes, though many might say that's deserved.

Here are the 2020 Golden Globes nominees in full —

2020 Golden Globes film nominations

2020 Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture – Drama

The Irishman (Netflix)

Marriage Story (Netflix)

1917 (Universal)

Joker (Warner Bros.)

The Two Popes (Netflix)

2020 Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony)

Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)

Knives Out (Lionsgate)

Rocketman (Paramount)

Dolemite Is My Name (Netflix)

2020 Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Christian Bale (Ford v Ferrari)

Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)

Adam Driver (Marriage Story)

Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)

Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)

2020 Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)

Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)

Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)

Charlize Theron (Bombshell)

Renée Zellweger (Judy)

2020 Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Daniel Craig (Knives Out)

Roman Griffin Davis (Jojo Rabbit)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Taron Egerton (Rocketman)

Eddie Murphy (Dolemite Is My Name)

2020 Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Awkwafina (The Farewell)

Ana de Armas (Knives Out)

Cate Blanchett (Where'd You Go, Bernadette)

Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart)

Emma Thompson (Late Night)

2020 Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)

Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)

Al Pacino (The Irishman)

Joe Pesci (The Irishman)

Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

2020 Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)

Annette Bening (The Report)

Laura Dern (Marriage Story)

Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers)

Margot Robbie (Bombshell)

2020 Golden Globe for Best Director

Bong Joon-ho (Parasite)

Sam Mendes (1917)

Todd Phillips (Joker)

Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)

Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

2020 Golden Globe for Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story)

Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won (Parasite)

Anthony McCarten (The Two Popes)

Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Steven Zaillian (The Irishman)

2020 Golden Globe for Best Original Score

Alexandre Desplat (Little Women)

Hildur Guðnadóttir (Joker)

Randy Newman (Marriage Story)

Thomas Newman (1917)

Daniel Pemberton (Motherless Brooklyn)

2020 Golden Globe for Best Original Song

“Beautiful Ghosts” (Cats)

“(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again” (Rocketman)

“Into the Unknown” (Frozen II)

“Spirit” (The Lion King)

“Stand Up” (Harriet)

2020 Golden Globe for Best Animated Motion Picture

Frozen II (Disney)

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (Universal)

Missing Link (United Artists Releasing)

Toy Story 4 (Disney)

The Lion King (Disney)

2020 Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Motion Picture

The Farewell (A24)

Pain and Glory (Sony)

Portrait of a Lady on Fire (Pyramide Films)

Parasite (CJ Entertainment)

Les Misérables (BAC Films, Amazon)

2020 Golden Globes TV nominations

2020 Golden Globe for Best Television Series – Drama

Big Little Lies (HBO)

The Crown (Netflix)

Killing Eve (BBC America)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Succession (HBO)

2020 Golden Globe for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Barry (HBO)

Fleabag (Amazon)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

The Politician (Netflix)

2020 Golden Globe for Best Actor in a TV series – Drama

Brian Cox (Succession)

Kit Harington (Game of Thrones)

Rami Malek (Mr. Robot)

Tobias Menzies (The Crown)

Billy Porter (Pose)

2020 Golden Globe for Best Actress in a TV series – Drama

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

2020 Golden Globe for Best Actor in a TV series – Musical or Comedy

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Ben Platt (The Politician)

Paul Rudd (Living with Yourself)

Ramy Youssef (Ramy)

2020 Golden Globe for Best Actress in a TV series – Musical or Comedy

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Kirsten Dunst (On Becoming a God in Central Florida)

Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)

2020 Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or TV Motion Picture

Christopher Abbott (Catch-22)

Sacha Baron Cohen (The Spy)

Russell Crowe (The Loudest Voice)

Jared Harris (Chernobyl)

Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)

2020 Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or TV Motion Picture

Kaitlyn Dever (Unbelievable)

Joey King (The Act)

Helen Mirren (Catherine the Great)

Merritt Wever (Unbelievable)

Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)

2020 Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or TV Motion Picture

Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Andrew Scott (Fleabag)

Stellan Skarsgård (Chernobyl)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

2020 Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or TV Motion Picture

Patricia Arquette (The Act)

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Toni Collette (Unbelievable)

Meryl Streep (Big Little Lies)

Emily Watson (Chernobyl)

2020 Golden Globe for Best Miniseries or TV Motion Picture

Catch-22 (Hulu)

Chernobyl (HBO)

Fosse/Verdon (FX)

The Loudest Voice (Showtime)

Unbelievable (Netflix)