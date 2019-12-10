AMD, Intel, Asus Bring the Energy Back to PCs at Computex 2019
Photo Credit: Wilson Webb/Netflix
Netflix is the runaway leader for the most nominations — 34 — at the 2020 Golden Globes, which were announced Monday in the US. Its stellar Scarlett Johansson-starrer divorce drama Marriage Story is the leader on the film end with six nominations, followed by Martin Scorsese's three-and-a-half-hour mob epic The Irishman, and Quentin Tarantino's nostalgic golden era Los Angeles drama Once Upon a Time in Hollywood tied with five apiece. On the TV side of things, the nuclear saga miniseries Chernobyl, British royal drama The Crown, and the sexual assault investigation miniseries Unbelievable are tied for most nominations with four apiece. Meanwhile, Apple TV+ got its first (three) nominations.
The 2020 Golden Globes are slated to take place January 5 in Beverly Hills, California. In India, they will be broadcast live starting 7:30am on January 6 on Colors Infinity, Comedy Central, and Vh1 India, with a repeat telecast at 9pm. The Golden Globes are generally considered as a precursor to the Oscars, which close out nominee selection two days after on January 7. But unlike the Oscars, the Golden Globes celebrate both film and TV, but do not feature any technical awards such as cinematography or editing. Moreover, the Golden Globes winners are decided by only the 90-something members of its organising body HFPA, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
As always, many feel that deserving nominees have been snubbed. While Saoirse Ronan was nominated for best actress for Little Women, her director Greta Gerwig failed to land a nomination alongside the likes of Scorsese and Tarantino. Veep and its serial Emmy-winner lead actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus were left out of their categories in the TV department. And while both Al Pacino and Joe Pesci scored nominations for The Irishman, there was no love for Robert De Niro. Game of Thrones, which won for best TV show at the Emmys in September, failed to even land a nomination in that category at the 2020 Golden Globes, though many might say that's deserved.
Here are the 2020 Golden Globes nominees in full —
The Irishman (Netflix)
Marriage Story (Netflix)
1917 (Universal)
Joker (Warner Bros.)
The Two Popes (Netflix)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony)
Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)
Knives Out (Lionsgate)
Rocketman (Paramount)
Dolemite Is My Name (Netflix)
Christian Bale (Ford v Ferrari)
Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)
Adam Driver (Marriage Story)
Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)
Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)
Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)
Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)
Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)
Charlize Theron (Bombshell)
Renée Zellweger (Judy)
Daniel Craig (Knives Out)
Roman Griffin Davis (Jojo Rabbit)
Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Taron Egerton (Rocketman)
Eddie Murphy (Dolemite Is My Name)
Awkwafina (The Farewell)
Ana de Armas (Knives Out)
Cate Blanchett (Where'd You Go, Bernadette)
Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart)
Emma Thompson (Late Night)
Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)
Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)
Al Pacino (The Irishman)
Joe Pesci (The Irishman)
Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)
Annette Bening (The Report)
Laura Dern (Marriage Story)
Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers)
Margot Robbie (Bombshell)
Bong Joon-ho (Parasite)
Sam Mendes (1917)
Todd Phillips (Joker)
Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)
Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story)
Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won (Parasite)
Anthony McCarten (The Two Popes)
Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Steven Zaillian (The Irishman)
Alexandre Desplat (Little Women)
Hildur Guðnadóttir (Joker)
Randy Newman (Marriage Story)
Thomas Newman (1917)
Daniel Pemberton (Motherless Brooklyn)
“Beautiful Ghosts” (Cats)
“(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again” (Rocketman)
“Into the Unknown” (Frozen II)
“Spirit” (The Lion King)
“Stand Up” (Harriet)
Frozen II (Disney)
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (Universal)
Missing Link (United Artists Releasing)
Toy Story 4 (Disney)
The Lion King (Disney)
The Farewell (A24)
Pain and Glory (Sony)
Portrait of a Lady on Fire (Pyramide Films)
Parasite (CJ Entertainment)
Les Misérables (BAC Films, Amazon)
Big Little Lies (HBO)
The Crown (Netflix)
Killing Eve (BBC America)
The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Succession (HBO)
Barry (HBO)
Fleabag (Amazon)
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
The Politician (Netflix)
Brian Cox (Succession)
Kit Harington (Game of Thrones)
Rami Malek (Mr. Robot)
Tobias Menzies (The Crown)
Billy Porter (Pose)
Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)
Olivia Colman (The Crown)
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies)
Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)
Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Ben Platt (The Politician)
Paul Rudd (Living with Yourself)
Ramy Youssef (Ramy)
Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Kirsten Dunst (On Becoming a God in Central Florida)
Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)
Christopher Abbott (Catch-22)
Sacha Baron Cohen (The Spy)
Russell Crowe (The Loudest Voice)
Jared Harris (Chernobyl)
Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)
Kaitlyn Dever (Unbelievable)
Joey King (The Act)
Helen Mirren (Catherine the Great)
Merritt Wever (Unbelievable)
Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)
Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)
Kieran Culkin (Succession)
Andrew Scott (Fleabag)
Stellan Skarsgård (Chernobyl)
Henry Winkler (Barry)
Patricia Arquette (The Act)
Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)
Toni Collette (Unbelievable)
Meryl Streep (Big Little Lies)
Emily Watson (Chernobyl)
Catch-22 (Hulu)
Chernobyl (HBO)
Fosse/Verdon (FX)
The Loudest Voice (Showtime)
Unbelievable (Netflix)
