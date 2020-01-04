Technology News
loading

Golden Globes 2020: Date, Time, Host, Nominations, and How to Watch in India

No live stream, unfortunately. Ricky Gervais returns as host.

By | Updated: 4 January 2020 15:00 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Golden Globes 2020: Date, Time, Host, Nominations, and How to Watch in India

Photo Credit: HFPA

Golden Globes 2020

Highlights
  • The 2020 Golden Globes will be awarded this Sunday in the US
  • Telecast of 2020 Golden Globes begins Monday morning in India
  • Netflix leading 2020 Golden Globes nominations with 34

The 2020 Golden Globes are slated to take place Sunday, January 5 in Beverly Hills, California, kicking off the Hollywood awards season that will end with the 2020 Oscars next month. But unlike the Oscars, the Golden Globes honour the best of both worlds: film and TV. They also hand out more prizes, what with the nominees split across drama and musical/comedy genres. The likes of Marriage Story, Chernobyl, The Crown, and Unbelievable are leading the nominations. And at the same time, they hand out fewer prizes, considering there isn't a single category for any technical achievement, be it cinematography, sound, costume, make-up, editing, or the works.

Netflix Leads the Golden Globes 2020 Nominations Amidst Snubs

Golden Globes 2020 India date, time, and telecast

In India, the 2020 Golden Globes will be telecast Monday, January 6 at 7:30am IST on Colors Infinity, Comedy Central, and Vh1 India on both standard and HD channels. Mind you, they won't be live, but an hour behind. (In the US, the 2020 Golden Globes go live at 5pm PT, which translates to 6:30am IST.) Once again, there's no live stream for the Golden Globes in India, even though Viacom18 owns the three aforementioned channels and the streaming service Voot. If you don't have cable TV, you can tune into either Colors Infinity or Comedy Central through Airtel Xstream, JioTV, or Vodafone Play.

But if you must know everything as it's presented, your best friend is naturally Twitter. The official hashtag is simply #GoldenGlobes. (For those who care, the red carpet live stream begins 3pm PT — that's 4:30am IST — on goldenglobes.com.) And if you can't be bothered getting up early or have to go to the office like most people, there's a repeat telecast at 9pm IST in India on Comedy Central, Colors Infinity, and Vh1 India.

Golden Globes 2020 host, presenters

As for the 2020 Golden Globes host, Ricky Gervais is returning to anchor for the fifth time. While the Oscars and the Emmys tried a host-less approach last year, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association — that's the organising body behind the Golden Globes — is sticking with what's tried and tested. Gervais will be aided by dozens of presenters, including the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Scarlett Johansson, Brad Pitt, Chris Evans, Rami Malek, Nick Jonas, Daniel Craig, Amy Poehler, Margot Robbie, Charlize Theron, Sofía Vergara, Salma Hayek, Pierce Brosnan, Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, Octavia Spencer, Ted Danson, Dakota Fanning, Ansel Elgort, Tiffany Haddish, Kerry Washington, and Ana de Armas.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2020 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Golden Globes, 2020 Golden Globes, Comedy Central, Colors Infinity, Vh1 India, Viacom18, Viacom 18
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Vivo S1 Pro With 4,500mAh Battery, Diamond-Shaped Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched: Price in India, Specifications
D-Link Launches New Range of Wi-Fi Routers With Wi-Fi 6 Support and Mesh System

Related Stories

Golden Globes 2020: Date, Time, Host, Nominations, and How to Watch in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo S1 Pro With Diamond-Shaped Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite With Triple Rear Cameras, Infinity-O Display Launched
  3. Redmi Note 8 Variant With 8GB of RAM Spotted on TENAA
  4. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite With Triple Rear Cameras, S Pen Stylus Launched
  5. Vivo S1 Pro India Launch: Here’s Everything We Know About It
  6. Xiaomi Mi Watch Color Official Listing Reveals Price, Specifications
  7. Blaupunkt BU680 4K Smart LED TV (BLA43BU680) Review
  8. WhatsApp Clocked A Record 100 Billion+ Messages on New Year’s Eve
  9. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  10. Dibakar Banerjee Can’t Save Netflix’s Incorrectly Titled Ghost Stories
#Latest Stories
  1. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon, X1 Yoga Refreshed With PrivacyGuard Feature to Block Screens From Prying Eyes
  2. Golden Globes 2020: Date, Time, Host, Nominations, and How to Watch in India
  3. Huawei P40 Series Tipped to Include Porsche Edition or Max Variant, Three Flagship Models Expected
  4. Iranian Cyberattacks Feared After Killing of Top General
  5. Tim Cook Sees Pay Decrease Along With Apple Performance
  6. Elon Musk Defies Sceptics, Meets Tesla Delivery Goal
  7. Google News Removing Digital Magazines, Will Refund Subscribers
  8. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite With 48-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup, Infinity-O Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite With Triple Rear Cameras, Infinity-O Display, and S Pen Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. OnePlus Concept One Teased to Sport 'Invisible Camera' With Colour-Shifting Glass Technology
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.