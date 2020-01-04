The 2020 Golden Globes are slated to take place Sunday, January 5 in Beverly Hills, California, kicking off the Hollywood awards season that will end with the 2020 Oscars next month. But unlike the Oscars, the Golden Globes honour the best of both worlds: film and TV. They also hand out more prizes, what with the nominees split across drama and musical/comedy genres. The likes of Marriage Story, Chernobyl, The Crown, and Unbelievable are leading the nominations. And at the same time, they hand out fewer prizes, considering there isn't a single category for any technical achievement, be it cinematography, sound, costume, make-up, editing, or the works.

In India, the 2020 Golden Globes will be telecast Monday, January 6 at 7:30am IST on Colors Infinity, Comedy Central, and Vh1 India on both standard and HD channels. Mind you, they won't be live, but an hour behind. (In the US, the 2020 Golden Globes go live at 5pm PT, which translates to 6:30am IST.) Once again, there's no live stream for the Golden Globes in India, even though Viacom18 owns the three aforementioned channels and the streaming service Voot. If you don't have cable TV, you can tune into either Colors Infinity or Comedy Central through Airtel Xstream, JioTV, or Vodafone Play.

But if you must know everything as it's presented, your best friend is naturally Twitter. The official hashtag is simply #GoldenGlobes. (For those who care, the red carpet live stream begins 3pm PT — that's 4:30am IST — on goldenglobes.com.) And if you can't be bothered getting up early or have to go to the office like most people, there's a repeat telecast at 9pm IST in India on Comedy Central, Colors Infinity, and Vh1 India.

Golden Globes 2020 host, presenters

As for the 2020 Golden Globes host, Ricky Gervais is returning to anchor for the fifth time. While the Oscars and the Emmys tried a host-less approach last year, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association — that's the organising body behind the Golden Globes — is sticking with what's tried and tested. Gervais will be aided by dozens of presenters, including the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Scarlett Johansson, Brad Pitt, Chris Evans, Rami Malek, Nick Jonas, Daniel Craig, Amy Poehler, Margot Robbie, Charlize Theron, Sofía Vergara, Salma Hayek, Pierce Brosnan, Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, Octavia Spencer, Ted Danson, Dakota Fanning, Ansel Elgort, Tiffany Haddish, Kerry Washington, and Ana de Armas.