Golden Globes 2019: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Wins Best Animated Movie

, 07 January 2019
Golden Globes 2019: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Wins Best Animated Movie

Photo Credit: Sony Pictures Animation

Peter Parker and Miles Morales in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has won the 2019 Golden Globe Award for Best Animated Feature Film, beating out the likes of Incredibles 2, Isle of Dogs, Mirai, and Ralph Breaks the Internet for the top honour. The Spider-Man spin-off was expected to take home the prize, given the critical acclaim that has been showered on it since release, but it's still a major win and a bit of a surprise. This is the first win for Sony Pictures Animation at the Golden Globes, which has been dominated by Disney and Pixar — the two were nominated here, as well — since the award's inception in 2007.

Drawn with a mix of computer-generated art and hand-drawn techniques, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is the story of Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore), the half-African-American, half-Puerto Rican version of Spider-Man introduced in 2011 by writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Sara Pichelli. It's set in a multiverse and features several other Spider-heroes, including two Peter Parkers (Jake Johnson and Chris Pine), Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), Spider-Ham (John Mulaney), Peni Parker (Kimiko Glenn), and Spider-Man Noir (Nicolas Cage).

In our review of Into the Spider-Verse, we called it “fresh and unique” for its visual aesthetic and how it embraces the wildness and zaniness of its source material, and praised it for nailing the comic-book look co-writer Phil Lord and producer Christopher Miller were going for, and self-referential and self-aware writing. “It takes a wacky comic storyline with an outlandish concept, and transfers it onto the screen in a fascinating and fresh manner,” we concluded.

Produced with a budget of $90 million, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has grossed over $275 million (about Rs. 1,909.49 crores) at the worldwide box office. The animated film's success has convinced Sony Pictures to put a sequel and spin-off into development, with the latter focusing on three generations of female Spider-heroes: Spider-Gwen, Jessica Drew aka Spider-Woman, and Cindy Moon aka Silk.

With its win at the 2019 Golden Globes, Into the Spider-Verse is now a strong contender for the Oscars' animated category next month.

Comments

Golden Globes 2019: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Wins Best Animated Movie
Coolpad Note 8
