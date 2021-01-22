Technology News
Godzilla vs. Kong Trailer Release Set for Sunday

The trailer will also be available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 22 January 2021 12:04 IST
Photo Credit: Warner Bros./Legendary Pictures

Godzilla vs. Kong poster

Highlights
  • Godzilla vs. Kong release date is March 26 worldwide
  • First trailer available Sunday night in India in 4 languages
  • Godzilla vs. Kong fourth entry in Legendary’s MonsterVerse

The first Godzilla vs. Kong trailer will release on Sunday, January 24, Warner Bros. has announced. For fans in India, there will be three local-language versions of the Godzilla vs. Kong trailer as well — Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu — in addition to the English original. Expect the trailer to arrive around the typical 10:30–11pm Warner time slot. Godzilla vs. Kong is the fourth entry in the so-called MonsterVerse, following up on 2017's Kong: Skull Island and 2019's Godzilla: King of the Monsters. It will be available on HBO Max and in US cinemas on the same day, and only in cinemas everywhere else, including in India.

The 42 Most Anticipated Movies of 2021

Warner Bros. unveiled a new Godzilla vs. Kong poster on Thursday, and said in a caption alongside: “TRAILER SUNDAY. #GodzillaVsKong”. That's as straightforward as you can get really. We got a (two-second) first look at Godzilla vs. Kong in an HBO Max sizzle reel unveiled last weekend, and the upcoming trailer will no doubt satisfy fans' hunger for a proper look, who have been waiting since last year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Godzilla vs. Kong poster

Godzilla vs. Kong stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, Demián Bichir, Ronny Chieng, Chris Chalk, John Pirrucello, Zhang Ziyi, Van Marten, and Lance Reddick.

Behind the scenes, Adam Wingard directs Godzilla vs. Kong off a script by Eric Pearson and Max Borenstein. Godzilla vs. Kong is a production of Legendary Pictures, with Warner Bros. Pictures as the distributor worldwide except Japan (Toho). It's one of the most expensive films of 2021 with an estimated $160–200 million budget.

Here's the official synopsis for Godzilla vs. Kong from Warner Bros. and Legendary:

In a time when monsters walk the Earth, humanity's fight for its future sets Godzilla and Kong on a collision course that will see the two most powerful forces of nature on the planet collide in a spectacular battle for the ages. As Monarch embarks on a perilous mission into uncharted terrain and unearths clues to the Titans' origins, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever.

Godzilla vs. Kong is currently slated to release March 26 in cinemas worldwide. In India, it will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Further reading: Godzilla vs Kong, Warner Bros, Warner Bros India, MonsterVerse, Legendary Pictures, HBO Max
