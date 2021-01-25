The Godzilla vs. Kong trailer has arrived — in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Warner Bros. Pictures unveiled a two-minute trailer for the monster mash-up on Sunday that gives us monster mayhem as the two titular beasts go head-to-head. While the two fight — it's what audiences are here for in Godzilla vs. Kong — the human characters attempt to explain why this is happening and give the film narrative reasoning... as if anyone asked for logic. But do so they must, because Godzilla vs. Kong is part of an ongoing storyline called the MonsterVerse that started with 2014's Godzilla, before re-introducing the ape in 2017's Kong: Skull Island.

Godzilla vs. Kong English trailer

“It's our only chance, we have to take it,” geologist Nathan Lind (Alexander Skarsgård) says at the start of the Godzilla vs. Kong trailer, as we're shown cities crumbling and citizens running scared for their lives. A drugged and chained Kong is being carried on a vessel, before he arrives at a facility where he's again changed up. Lind then adds: “We need Kong. The world needs him.”

The Godzilla vs. Kong trailer reveals that Kong has made a connection with a human child called Jia (Kaylee Hottle) — the synopsis adds — with whom he has formed “a unique and powerful bond”. Enter the film's supposed villain, who rips through a cruiser and a couple of fighter jets before provoking Kong. It's so obvious that it's Godzilla that by the time Ilene Andrews (Rebecca Hall) declares that “It's Godzilla”, it feels redundant. Godzilla finally shows himself and dukes it out with the unchained Kong on top of an aircraft carrier. Their fight is scored by Chris Classic's 2019 hip hop track “Here We Go”.

Godzilla vs. Kong Hindi trailer

But Godzilla isn't actually a villain, the Godzilla vs. Kong trailer goes (he was the hero in the two previous MonsterVerse films, after all) as the returning Madison Russell (Millie Bobby Brown) — from 2019's Godzilla: King of the Monsters — notes: “There's something provoking him that we're not seeing here.” Atlanta star Brian Tyree Henry's new character agrees (or so the trailer suggests anyway), before we cut to a shot of Kong. Hall's Andrews reveals there was a war in ancient past, and that Godzilla and Kong are now the last ones standing.

The Godzilla vs. Kong trailer also reveals how the match-up will be balanced. Godzilla's atomic breath might prove too much for anyone, including a giant ape, so the film has given him a mighty weapon that can seemingly block, harness, and channel the power of the atomic breath. It looks like an axe, I think.

Godzilla vs. Kong Tamil trailer

In addition to Godzilla, Kong, Skarsgård, Hottle, Hall, Brown, and Henry, Godzilla vs. Kong also stars Shun Oguri (Weathering with You), Eiza González (Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw), Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2), Kyle Chandler (Godzilla: King of the Monsters), and Demián Bichir (The Hateful Eight). Adam Wingard (The Guest) directs off a screenplay by Eric Pearson (Thor: Ragnarok) and Max Borenstein (Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Kong: Skull Island).

Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, Eric McLeod, Jon Jashni, Thomas Tull and Brian Rogers served as the producers, with Jay Ashenfelter, Herbert W. Gains, Dan Lin, Roy Lee, Yoshimitsu Banno and Kenji Okuhira as executive producers. Godzilla vs. Kong is a production of Legendary Pictures, with Warner Bros. Pictures handling distribution worldwide except Japan (Toho).

Godzilla vs. Kong Telugu trailer

Here's the (new) official synopsis for Godzilla vs. Kong, from Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures:

Legends collide in Godzilla vs. Kong as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth.

Godzilla vs. Kong is out March 26 in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. In the US, Godzilla vs. Kong will release simultaneously on HBO Max (for 31 days) and in cinemas.