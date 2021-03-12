Technology News
Godzilla vs. Kong India Release Date Brought Forward to March 24

A week prior to its release on HBO Max in the US.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 12 March 2021 12:57 IST
Godzilla vs. Kong India Release Date Brought Forward to March 24

Photo Credit: Warner Bros./Legendary Pictures

Kong in Godzilla vs. Kong

Highlights
  • Godzilla vs. Kong release date in India was March 26
  • New release date makes India one of the first markets
  • Godzilla vs. Kong available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu

Godzilla vs. Kong will now release Wednesday, March 24 in cinemas in India, two days earlier than originally announced. Warner Bros. India revealed the new Godzilla vs. Kong release date on Friday via its social media channels. And as we already know, Godzilla vs. Kong will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu — on regular 2D and IMAX screens. This makes India one of the earliest markets to see the monster mash-up. On March 24, Godzilla vs. Kong is also slated to release in France, Hong Kong, Iceland, Indonesia, Singapore, and Taiwan.

As a result, Godzilla vs. Kong will make its India debut a week ahead of the US premiere. Godzilla vs. Kong is slated to open on March 31 in American cinemas and on HBO Max. The streaming service is currently exclusive to the US. For the rest of the world, including in India, Godzilla vs. Kong will only be available in cinemas. The week-long head start also gives Godzilla vs. Kong more time to make money at the box office, given that piracy is bound to be an issue once the MonsterVerse movie is out on HBO Max.

Godzilla vs. Kong isn't the first Warner Bros. film to get an early international rollout before it arrives in the US. AT&T-owned WarnerMedia — which controls both Warner Bros. and HBO Max — did so for the Gal Gadot-led Wonder Woman 1984; it released nine days late on HBO Max. Though in India, Wonder Woman 1984 released only a day prior. The Tom & Jerry movie opened 16 days earlier in Dutch cinemas last month, and a week prior in India, before it hit HBO Max on February 26.

Directed by Adam Wingard, Godzilla vs. Kong is the fourth entry in Legendary Pictures' so-called MonsterVerse, following 2014's Godzilla, 2017's Kong: Skull Island, and 2019's Godzilla: King of the Monsters. It stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, Demián Bichir, Kaylee Hottle, Zhang Ziyi, Van Marten, Lance Reddick, Jessica Henwick, Hakeem Kae-Kazim, and Benjamin Rigby.

Here's the official synopsis for Godzilla vs. Kong, from Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures:

Legends collide in Godzilla vs. Kong as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans — instigated by unseen forces — is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth.

Godzilla vs. Kong is out March 24 in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

