Godzilla vs. Kong Release Date Pushed Eight Months to November 2020

Hopefully, that can improve the movie.

26 November 2019
Godzilla vs. Kong Release Date Pushed Eight Months to November 2020

Photo Credit: Warner Bros.

King Kong in Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla in Godzilla: King of the Monsters

  • Godzilla vs. Kong new release date is November 20, 2020
  • That’s two weeks after Marvel movie, The Eternals
  • It's a sequel to Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Kong: Skull Island

The fight between Godzilla and King Kong has been delayed. Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros. — the production company and the worldwide distributor, respectively — have pushed Godzilla vs. Kong by over eight months. Instead of releasing March 13, 2020, Godzilla vs. Kong will now release November 20, 2020 in cinemas worldwide, including India. The likely reason behind that is the disappointing box office of the previous entry in Legendary's so-called MonsterVerse, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which made only $386 million off the back of a $200 million budget. The first two entries — Godzilla and Kong: Skull Island — had brought in over $500 million each.

This is the second time that Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros. have decided to move the Godzilla vs. Kong release date. Except last time, it was brought forward from May 2020 to March 2020. That was done to move the film out of the way of Fast and Furious 9, which rolls in May 22, 2020. The new change gives the Godzilla vs. Kong filmmakers more time to get it right. Filming wrapped up in April, though given the extra time, they could go for additional reshoots. There's a lot riding on it after all. Godzilla vs. Kong is essentially the reason for establishing the MonsterVerse, with the aim to see the two monsters go at each other in the end.

At the same time, Godzilla vs. Kong's new November 20, 2020 release date comes with a new headache. It will release two weeks after a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, in The Eternals, which is out November 6, 2020 worldwide. It's a new property for Marvel, but thanks to the popularity of the MCU and a star cast that includes the likes of Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, and Gemma Chan, it will be interesting to see how the two monsters fare.

Godzilla vs. Kong is slated to release November 20, 2020. In addition to the titular giants, it stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, Demián Bichir, Zhang Ziyi, and Lance Reddick. Adam Wingard directs, off a script by Terry Rossio.

Godzilla vs. Kong Release Date Pushed Eight Months to November 2020
