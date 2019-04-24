It seems Warner Bros. wasn't done marketing Godzilla: King of the Monsters, as we have another trailer for the epic clash that pits the titular nuclear-weapon Japanese metaphor against multiple giant-sized monsters that are part of the film: the moth/ butterfly-like Mothra, the pterosaur Rodan, and the three-headed Ghidorah. The new trailer spills further details about the plot, so if you don't want to know any more before you walk into the theatre, turn around now. It also gives us a proper look at Godzilla's atomic breath, as it unleashes the force in combat — or simply to show off.

“What we are witnessing here is the return of titans,” Sam Coleman (Thomas Middleditch, from HBO's Silicon Valley), a guy who works for the crypto-zoological agency Monarch — which has been used to tie together the so-called MonsterVerse, the film universe that includes Kong: Skull Island — says at the start of the new Godzilla: King of the Monsters trailer.

“How many of these things are there?” Dr. Mark Russell (Kyle Chandler, from Bloodline) asks incredulously off-screen. That almost seems like a question being asked by an audience surrogate and a succinct summation of how some viewers will feel about Godzilla: King of the Monsters when they are watching it.

Sadly, someone actually provides a reply in the new trailer. “Seventeen and counting,” Dr. Ishiro Serizawa (Ken Watanabe, from Inception) tells him. Meanwhile, Dr. Emma Russell (Vera Farmiga, from Bates Motel) and her daughter Madison (Millie Bobby Brown, from Stranger Things) share a bonding moment with Godzilla.

Dr. Stanton (Bradley Whitford, from The West Wing) — his character is loosely modelled on Rick from Rick and Morty, who was himself inspired by the Doc from Back to the Future — then lays bare the early part of the narrative: “They're moving like a pack. They're hunting. They all respond directly to an alpha. We stop this Ghidorah, we stop them all.”

“Is there another creature that might stand a chance against him?” a character wonders, and the trailer responds in visuals and words: Godzilla. Emma then warns that Earth will perish unless we set Godzilla free. Okay we get it, Godzilla will be unleashed after humans bicker for a while.

Her husband Mark then adds that humans will fight alongside him this time, after which there are tons of glimpses of action sequences from the film, be it the titans fighting amongst themselves or humanity pounding them with everything it has.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters will release May 31 in India. It's a sequel to the 2014 Godzilla reboot and part of the same world as the 2017 Vietnam War-era King Kong-reboot Kong: Skull Island, starring Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, Brie Larson, and John Goodman. The two monsters will line up in Godzilla vs. Kong in March 2020, from director Adam Wingard (You're Next).