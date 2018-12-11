NDTV Gadgets360.com

Godzilla: King of the Monsters Trailer – a Kaiju Fest With Mothra, Rodan, and King Ghidorah

, 11 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Godzilla: King of the Monsters Trailer – a Kaiju Fest With Mothra, Rodan, and King Ghidorah

Highlights

  • Godzilla: King of the Monsters is out in May 2019
  • New trailer sets up the four-way battle
  • Almost all of it takes place at night, curiously

Godzilla is about to meet his match. The new trailer for Godzilla: King of the Monsters comes with a clearer glimpse of the giant monsters that are part of the sequel, including the moth/butterfly-like Mothra, the pterosaur Rodan, the three-headed King Ghidorah that's a mix between a dragon and a bat, and the famous Godzilla himself, who was introduced in Rogue One director Gareth Edwards' 2014 original. Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown is set to her make film debut with Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

With the three “titans” Mothra, Rodan and King Ghidorah, which were presumed to be ancient myths, rising from the Earth and battling it out for supremacy, as Silicon Valley's Thomas Middleditch tells us in the new trailer, humanity will need to seek Godzilla's help if they are to have any hope of surviving through it. “You want to make Godzilla our pet?” a politician rhetorically and jokingly shoots back, to laughter from the people present. Ken Watanabe's scientist character, reprising his role from the 2014 original, replies in a serious demeanour: “No, we would be his.”

 

The new Godzilla trailer seems to suggest that most of the outdoor scenes in the entire movie will take place at night with minimal lighting, with the four monsters either hiding in the shadows or partially out of frame due to their massive size. It's a good way to build the awe and dread these creatures carry, but it could also be a clever tactic to slightly save on visual effects, given showing any of them in broad daylight would require a lot more detail to be rendered and presented.

In addition to Brown, Middleditch and Watanabe, Godzilla: King of the Monsters also stars Vera Farmiga as a paleobiologist and the mother of Brown's character, Kyle Chandler as the husband and father respectively, Sally Hawkins returning from the first film as a scientist, Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid's Tale), Charles Dance (Game of Thrones), rapper O'Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton), and Zhang Ziyi (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon). Michael Dougherty is the director and co-writer alongside Max Borenstein and Zach Shields.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters will release May 31, 2019 worldwide. It's part of Warner Bros. and Legendary's so-called shared film universe MonsterVerse, which also includes last year's Vietnam War-era King Kong-reboot Kong: Skull Island, starring the likes of Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, Brie Larson, and John Goodman. Another sequel is already lined up in Godzilla vs. Kong for 2020, with Adam Wingard (You're Next) attached as director.

godzilla king of the monsters poster Godzilla King of the Monsters

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Godzilla, Godzilla King of the Monsters, Legendary Pictures, Warner Bros, MonsterVerse
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find ... More
Vivo Y93s With MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, 128GB Storage Launched: Price, Specifications
Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou's Bail Hearing Delayed by Canadian Court
Pricee
Godzilla: King of the Monsters Trailer – a Kaiju Fest With Mothra, Rodan, and King Ghidorah
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

10.or G
TRENDING
  1. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, ZenFone Max M2 Set to Launch in India Today
  2. OnePlus 6T In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Claimed to Become Faster With Use
  3. PUBG Mobile Vikendi Map Release Date Leaked, Officially Hits Beta Monday
  4. Nokia 8.1 With 6.18-Inch HDR Display, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India
  5. PUBG Vikendi Snow Map Release Date for PC, PS4, and Xbox One Revealed
  6. Stranger Things Season 3 Teaser Reveals Episode Titles, Releasing 2019
  7. Asus ZenFone Max M2 to Launch Alongside ZenFone Max Pro M2 in India
  8. Refreshing to See a Woman's Sexuality Acknowledged: Mirzapur Star Rasika Dugal
  9. Poco F1 Gets Android Pie-Based MIUI 10.1 Stable Update, Users Report
  10. Realme 2 Pro, Realme U1, Realme C1 to Get Android Pie Update in Q1 2019
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.