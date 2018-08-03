Netflix's Ghoul Gets New Wordless Trailer

Netflix has released a new trailer for its upcoming Indian horror miniseries Ghoul, starring Radhika Apte in the lead. The three-part show is a co-production between Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane's Phantom Films, Jason Blum's Blumhouse Productions, and Ivanhoe Pictures.

The new wordless Ghoul trailer opens with darkly-lit shots of the covert detention centre, the show's setting, before giving us a glimpse of a flamethrower being used to burn some documents. We get a look at how the prisoners are brutally interrogated, guard dogs barking out of control, weird sounds, and CCTV footage distortions.

Some of the footage is a repeat from the first trailer, including a shot of Radhika Apte's character, a newly-minted interrogator named Nida Rahim, warily approaching a prisoner who reveals he's likely possessed by an evil spirit. It's followed by a point-of-view shot of gun taking aim at someone, a prisoner smiling creepily to himself, and Rahim pumping a shotgun.

Based on Arabic folklore, Ghoul follows Rahim who learns that some of the terrorists held at the detention centre are not of this world. After turning in her own father as an anti-government activist, she is given a new job by a high-ranking officer (Manav Kaul, from Tumhari Sulu): Draw out a confession from a feared terrorist named Ali Saeed Al Yacoub (Mahesh Balraj, casting associate on Haider).

Patrick Graham is the writer and director on the series, which also stars Ratnabali Bhattacharjee (Sold) and casting associate Mallhar Goenka (Titli).

It'll be the third Netflix production for Apte after the anthology film Lust Stories and India's first Netflix original series Sacred Games, which premiered in July; and the second for Phantom Films, having developed Sacred Games on its own.

Ghoul will be available August 24 on Netflix worldwide.