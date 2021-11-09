Technology News
Ghostbusters: Afterlife Final Trailer Is Here and It Is Full of Spoilers

Trap those spoilers with the proton packs, Sony.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 9 November 2021 12:48 IST
Ghostbusters: Afterlife Final Trailer Is Here and It Is Full of Spoilers

Photo Credit: Kimberley French/Sony Pictures

Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard in Ghostbusters: Afterlife

  • Ghostbusters: Afterlife release date in India is November 19
  • Final Ghostbusters: Afterlife trailer is just a minute long
  • Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon part of Ghostbusters: Afterlife cast

Ghostbusters: Afterlife final trailer is here. On Monday, Sony Pictures unveiled a third and final trailer for the upcoming Ghostbusters movie sequel that is heavy on the spoilers. This has become a recurring problem for final trailers released by Sony Pictures — the entire plot of Spider-Man movies has been revealed on prior occasions — and the final Ghostbusters: Afterlife trailer is no exception. If you don't want to be spoiled, turn around now. You have been warned. Ghostbusters: Afterlife comes from Juno director Jason Reitman (Juno), son of Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman.

“I remember ‘Revelations'. And I looked, as he opened the sixth seal. There was a great earthquake. Judgement Day,” a Bible quote kicks off the final Ghostbusters: Afterlife trailer. Meanwhile, new footage shows us Paul Rudd's teacher character Chad Grooberson tap a ghost trap that is hooked to some jump cables. Great beasts emerge from a cavern in the ground, and one chases Grooberson through a clothing shop. As a mysterious orange cloud shoots down lightning into a mountain below, a horrified Callie (Carrie Coon) — daughter of the late Dr. Egon Spengler — looks on.

Elsewhere, the phone rings at Ray's Occult. Callie's daughter Phoebe (Mckenna Grace) says: “I'm calling about what happened in New York.” As someone says “there hasn't been a ghost sighting in 30 years”, Grooberson is greeted by (tiny) Stay-Puft Marshmallow Men at the supermarket. The small town of Summerville is soon taken over by all kinds of spirits and ghosts, some even giving rise to zombies. That forces the kids, including Phoebe and her brother Trevor (Finn Wolfhard), to spring into action—using the proton packs and the famous station wagon, known as Ectomobile.

Just like the past trailers, the final Ghostbusters: Afterlife trailer ends by teasing the return of the original gang (or what's left of it rather): Bill Murray's Dr. Peter Venkman, Dan Aykroyd's Dr. Raymond Stantz, and Ernie Hudson's Dr. Winston Zeddemore. Additionally, the Ghostbusters: Afterlife cast includes Phoebe's classmate Podcast (Logan Kim), Trevor's classmate Lucky (Celeste O'Connor), Sigourney Weaver, Annie Potts, Oliver Cooper, Bokeem Woodbine, Marlon Kazadi, Sydney Mae Diaz, and Tracy Letts.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is releasing November 19 in cinemas in India and around the world, following a lengthy delay due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Release Date 19 November 2021
  • Language English
  • Duration 2h 5min
  • Cast
    Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Carrie Coon, Paul Rudd
  • Director Jason Reitman
  • Writer Gil Kenan, Jason Reitman
  • Cinematography Eric Steelberg
  • Music Rob Simonsen
  • Producer Ivan Reitman
  • Production Sony Pictures Releasing
It's a John Cena double-header this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss The Suicide Squad, and later, Fast & Furious 9 (from 28:03). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360
