Technology News
loading

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Trailer Finds Paul Rudd Meeting Tiny Marshamallow Men

“It’s like The Walking Dead,” but with proton packs.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 28 July 2021 10:23 IST
Ghostbusters: Afterlife Trailer Finds Paul Rudd Meeting Tiny Marshamallow Men

Photo Credit: Sony Pictures

(Tiny) Marshmallow Man in Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Highlights
  • Ghostbusters: Afterlife release date is November 11 in theatres
  • The second trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife is two minutes long
  • Carrie Coon, McKenna Grace lead Ghostbusters: Afterlife cast

Ghostbusters: Afterlife has a new trailer. On Tuesday, Sony Pictures unveiled a second full-length trailer for the next Ghostbusters movie — a direct sequel to the original two entries from the ‘80s — that finds two kids in small-town Oklahoma, Phoebe (McKenna Grace, from Gifted) and Trevor (Finn Wolfhard, from Stranger Things) discovering their connection to the original Ghostbusters: their grandfather was one of them. Jason Reitman (Juno) is the director on Ghostbusters: Afterlife, who carries the original film's legacy behind the screen too — he is the son of Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman.

“You're a great mum,” local teacher Mr. Grooberson (Paul Rudd) tells Dr. Egon Spengler's daughter Callie (Carrie Coon) who worriedly replies: “I don't know, I'm fine with Trevor, but with Phoebe, she really keeps me on the outside.” Grooberson tells her that's normal, especially given that Phoebe is an “awkward, nerdy kid.” Callie hopes that moving into a new home will be a fresh opportunity for Phoebe, and she's hoping that her kid will get into some trouble. Well, be careful what you wish for. Soon after in the new Ghosbusters: Afterlife trailer, Phoebe finds a ghost trap hidden under the floors.

Elsewhere, Trevor admits to a friend that they are here in Summerville because they are completely broke, and the only thing they had left was “this creepy old farmhouse in the middle of nowhere.” It's for a reason, Trevor. Digging deeper into the new home, they find the disused Ectomobile — which surprises Phoebe: “You went with the station wagon?” Trevor notes that it was the only one that still had an engine. Strange things start happening soon after in the Ghostbusters: Afterlife trailer, with daily earthquakes in Summerville, a town with no fault lines. “Maybe it's the apocalypse,” Phoebe says.

And that's the only start of it. A light seemingly moves by itself shocking Callie, and Grooberson finds (tiny) Stay-Puft Marshmallow Men coming to life in the supermarket. Before long, a strange eerie orange-coloured cloud appears over town, shooting down lightning bolts. “Something's coming,” Phoebe warns, just as the road begins cracking in Summerville, and all kinds of strange beasts appear out of nowhere. “It's like The Walking Dead,” an unseen character says. The new Ghostbusters: Afterlife trailer ends with the kids in Ectomobile chasing after ghosts.

ghostbusters afterlife paul rudd ghostbusters afterlife paul rudd

Paul Rudd as Mr. Grooberson in Ghostbusters: Afterlife
Photo Credit: Sony Pictures

There's a tease for the return of the original characters — Bill Murray's Dr. Peter Venkman, Dan Aykroyd's Dr. Raymond Stantz, and Ernie Hudson's Dr. Winston Zeddemore have roles — after the Ghostbusters: Afterlife title card drops. Seeing a YouTube video of the Ghostbusters gang, Grooberson and Phoebe seemingly ring up the onscreen number. A man picks up a red phone on the other side of the line and says: “We're closed.” I mean, if you're closed, you could have just not picked up the phone, but okay.

In addition to Trevor and Phoebe, the new teenage Ghostbusters gang includes Phoebe's classmate Podcast (Logan Kim) who is spotted at the very end, and Trevor's classmate Lucky (Celeste O'Connor) who is seen briefly in the trailer when she asks him why they moved to Summerville. Celeste's addition to the squad was confirmed not in the new Ghostbusters: Afterlife trailer, but rather thanks to the tie-in toy collection unveiled by Hasbro on Tuesday. The Ghostbusters: Afterlife cast also includes Sigourney Weaver, Annie Potts, Oliver Cooper, Bokeem Woodbine, Marlon Kazadi, Sydney Mae Diaz, and Tracy Letts.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is out November 11 in cinemas worldwide, including India. It was set to release in July last year, but Sony Pictures was forced to delay it thrice due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The recently-concluded first season of Loki is our focus this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Ghostbusters, Ghostbusters Afterlife, Ghostbusters II, Ghostbusters 3, Sony Pictures, Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, McKenna Grace, Jason Reitman
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Apple Profit Nearly Doubles to $21.7 Billion as COVID-19 Lockdowns Eased

Related Stories

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Trailer Finds Paul Rudd Meeting Tiny Marshamallow Men
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Disney+ Hotstar Unveils New Plans, Now Starting at Rs. 499
  2. Nokia XR20 With Military-Grade Build, Snapdragon 480 SoC Launched
  3. Redmi Note 10T 5G First Impressions: The First Redmi With 5G
  4. Money Heist Season 5 Trailer Release Date Set for Monday, August 2
  5. Disney+ Hotstar Unveils 18 New Indian Movies and Series
  6. Nothing Ear 1 True Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  7. Oppo Watch 2 Smartwatch With Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC Debuts
  8. Google’s Data Restore Tool May Allow iOS to Android WhatsApp Chat Transfer
  9. WhatsApp Users Can Now Keep Archived Chat Threads Tucked Away Forever
  10. This YouTube Channel Is Remastering Classic Video Game Intros and Cutscenes
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Sees Steady Cloud Services Growth After Record Quarterly Profit
  2. Oppo Reno 6 4G With Snapdragon 720G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Google Parent Alphabet Reaches Record Quarterly Revenue, Profit in Advertising Boom
  4. Ghostbusters: Afterlife Trailer Finds Paul Rudd Meeting Tiny Marshamallow Men
  5. Apple Profit Nearly Doubles to $21.7 Billion as COVID-19 Lockdowns Eased
  6. WhatsApp Users Can Now Keep Archived Chat Threads Tucked Away Forever, Even if They Get a New Message
  7. Nothing Ear 1 Transparent True Wireless Earphones Launched: Price in India, Specifications, Features, Availability
  8. Micromax in 2b With Dual Rear Cameras to Launch in India on July 30, Flipkart Teases
  9. Google Takes Legal Action Over Germany's Expanded Hate-Speech Law, Says Provisions Violate Right to Privacy
  10. BlackBerry 5G Phone 'Pre-Commitment Program' Promises Early Updates, Chance to Give Inputs, Pre-Order Option
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com