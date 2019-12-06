Technology News
loading

Ghost Stories Teaser Trailer: Janhvi Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala Recoil in (Netflix) Horror (Movie)

“Your fears will find you,” is the tagline for the next Netflix original from India.

By | Updated: 6 December 2019 12:21 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Ghost Stories Teaser Trailer: Janhvi Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala Recoil in (Netflix) Horror (Movie)

Photo Credit: Netflix

Sobhita Dhulipala in Ghost Stories trailer

Highlights
  • Ghost Stories Netflix India release date is January 1, 2020
  • First Ghost Stories trailer features all four directors' shorts
  • As you can tell, Ghost Stories involves supernatural elements

Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for Ghost Stories — the upcoming anthology horror movie from directors Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar, and Dibakar Banerjee — giving us our first look at what to expect from the four supernatural short films, which star the likes of Sobhita Dhulipala (Made in Heaven), Janhvi Kapoor (Dhadak), Gulshan Devaiah (Hunterrr), Vijay Varma (Gully Boy), Mrunal Thakur (Love Sonia), Raghubir Yadav (Peepli Live!), Avinash Tiwary (Laila Majnu), Surekha Sikri (Badhaai Ho), Sukant Goel (Ribbon), and Internet star Kusha Kapila. The thirty-second Ghost Stories teaser also introduces a tagline for the next Netflix original from India: “Your fears will find you.”

 

The Ghost Stories teaser trailer arrives a week after Netflix revealed a New Year's Day release date with a date announcement video, which featured Kashyap, Akhtar, Johar, and Banerjee hyping up their anthology movie. Ghost Stories is set to be the third such collaboration for the four directors, on the back of 2013's Bombay Talkies, and 2018's Lust Stories. Like both previous efforts, Ghost Stories has been produced by Ashi Dua Sara of Flying Unicorn Entertainment, with RSVP's Ronnie Screwvala returning in the same capacity as with Lust Stories.

When Ghost Stories was announced as one of 10 new Netflix original movies from India in April, Screwvala had said in a prepared statement that they are on the lookout for “many more stories and sequels from India” and added: “The overwhelming success of Lust Stories — which still has people talking about it a year after it launched — made us want to repeat the magic with our second anthology called Ghost Stories. With Netflix, we have a partner who complements the strain in RSVP's DNA — to lean into risk when it comes to bold content narratives and creative freedom.”

Ghost Stories is out January 1, 2020 at 12am IST on Netflix worldwide.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Ghost Stories, Netflix, Netflix India, Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Inside Edge 2 Creator on Bhaisaab, the Long Delay, and the Amazon Series’ Tone
Samsung Galaxy S11, Galaxy Fold Successor Said to Feature 108-Megapixel Camera, 5x Zoom Support
Honor Smartphones
Ghost Stories Teaser Trailer: Janhvi Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala Recoil in (Netflix) Horror (Movie)
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio's New Prepaid Recharge Plans Now Live: All You Need to Know
  2. Nokia 2.3 With Dual Rear Camera Setup, 4,000mAh Battery Launched
  3. Why Inside Edge 2 Is One of Amazon’s Worst Indian Originals
  4. Facebook App May Soon Get Dark Mode, Testing Hints
  5. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  6. Watch the First Black Widow Trailer in 5 Indian Languages
  7. Airtel, Vodafone Idea New Plans Now Live: Here's How They Compare
  8. Jio Rs. 149 Plan Revised to Offer 24 Days Validity, Add 300 Non-Jio Minutes
  9. Jio Unveils Rs. 1,776 All-in-One Prepaid Recharge Ahead of Tariff Hike
  10. Vodafone Idea Latest Plan Prices See a Hike: Here's All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S11, Galaxy Fold Successor Said to Feature 108-Megapixel Camera, 5x Zoom Support
  2. Ghost Stories Teaser Trailer: Janhvi Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala Recoil in (Netflix) Horror (Movie)
  3. Inside Edge 2 Creator on Bhaisaab, the Long Delay, and the Amazon Series’ Tone
  4. Uber Office Spotted With Segregated Bathrooms for Drivers and 'Employees'
  5. Huawei Nova 6, Nova 6 5G With Dual Selfie Cameras, Kirin 990 SoC Launched; Nova 6 SE Unveiled Too
  6. Huawei Asks Court to Throw Out US Telecom Funds Ban
  7. A TikTok Craze Is Minting Celebrities and Ruining Lives in India
  8. Elon Musk Gets No Apology From British Diver at 'Pedo Guy' Defamation Trial
  9. Facebook Sues Hong Kong-Based iLikeAd, Alleged Ad Fraud
  10. Apple Buys First-Ever Carbon-Free Aluminium for Use in Its Products
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.