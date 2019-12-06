Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for Ghost Stories — the upcoming anthology horror movie from directors Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar, and Dibakar Banerjee — giving us our first look at what to expect from the four supernatural short films, which star the likes of Sobhita Dhulipala (Made in Heaven), Janhvi Kapoor (Dhadak), Gulshan Devaiah (Hunterrr), Vijay Varma (Gully Boy), Mrunal Thakur (Love Sonia), Raghubir Yadav (Peepli Live!), Avinash Tiwary (Laila Majnu), Surekha Sikri (Badhaai Ho), Sukant Goel (Ribbon), and Internet star Kusha Kapila. The thirty-second Ghost Stories teaser also introduces a tagline for the next Netflix original from India: “Your fears will find you.”

The Ghost Stories teaser trailer arrives a week after Netflix revealed a New Year's Day release date with a date announcement video, which featured Kashyap, Akhtar, Johar, and Banerjee hyping up their anthology movie. Ghost Stories is set to be the third such collaboration for the four directors, on the back of 2013's Bombay Talkies, and 2018's Lust Stories. Like both previous efforts, Ghost Stories has been produced by Ashi Dua Sara of Flying Unicorn Entertainment, with RSVP's Ronnie Screwvala returning in the same capacity as with Lust Stories.

When Ghost Stories was announced as one of 10 new Netflix original movies from India in April, Screwvala had said in a prepared statement that they are on the lookout for “many more stories and sequels from India” and added: “The overwhelming success of Lust Stories — which still has people talking about it a year after it launched — made us want to repeat the magic with our second anthology called Ghost Stories. With Netflix, we have a partner who complements the strain in RSVP's DNA — to lean into risk when it comes to bold content narratives and creative freedom.”

Ghost Stories is out January 1, 2020 at 12am IST on Netflix worldwide.