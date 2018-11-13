NDTV Gadgets360.com

Game of Thrones Season 8 Will Premiere in April 2019

, 13 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Game of Thrones Season 8 Will Premiere in April 2019

Highlights

  • Final season will premiere in April 2019
  • Lines up with what Maisie Williams said
  • Season 8 will have just six episodes

The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones will premiere in April 2019, HBO has announced. That brings the show back to its usual spring slot of April, after a delayed season 7 arrived in July last year. The third season technically started on March 31, which is all but April in all intents and purposes. Game of Thrones season 8 will have a shortened run of just six episodes, which means the series finale will air sometime in May or June 2019.

Game of Thrones has been off air since August 2017, and its return in April 2019 means it will have been missing from our screens for 20 months. That's the longest gap yet between two seasons for the HBO epic fantasy series, which previously had been 13 months between season 6 and season 7. The newly-announced premiere month for Game of Thrones season 8 lines up with what Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark, told a British tabloid back in January.

 

Beyond that, there's little we know about the upcoming final season. EW revealed earlier in November that Game of Thrones season 8 premiere would call back to the pilot episode in that another procession of a ruler, this time Daenerys, would arrive at Winterfell. The cast and crew spent 10 months filming the final season, with over two months just for the big battle between the living and the dead. Each episode is reportedly near feature-length and cost $15 million (about Rs. 108.6 crore) to produce.

“It's about all of these disparate characters coming together to face a common enemy, dealing with their own past, and defining the person they want to be in the face of certain death,” co-executive producer Bryan Cogman told EW. “It's an incredibly emotional haunting bittersweet final season and I think it honors very much what [George R.R. Martin] set out to do — which is flipping this kind of story on its head.”

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Game of Thrones, Game of Thrones season 8, HBO
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find ... More
Sunset Overdrive PC Release Date and Price Revealed
Pricee
Game of Thrones Season 8 Will Premiere in April 2019
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 8.1 Price in India, Launch Date Tipped: Expected Specifications
  2. OnePlus 7 Said to Not Support 5G, Separate 5G Phone to Launch Next Year
  3. Vivo Z1 Lite With Snapdragon 626 SoC, Dual Camera Setup Launched
  4. Samsung Galaxy A9 With 4 Rear Cameras Said to Launch in India This Month
  5. Realme 2 Pro, 1 to Get ColorOS 5.2 This Month; Realme 2 and C1 Later
  6. WhatsApp Testing Forward Preview Feature on Android: Report
  7. iPad Pro (2018) India Launch Date Revealed, Pre-Orders Now Open
  8. WhatsApp Tipped to Soon Get a Sticker Search Feature
  9. Xiaomi Mi A2 Android Pie Beta Release Spotted, Download Link Available
  10. Warcraft 3: Reforged May Be Blizzard's Most Ambitious Remaster Yet
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.