Technology News

Game of Thrones Season 8 Trailer: Daenerys, Jon, Arya, Jaime Gear Up to Battle the Dead

, 06 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Game of Thrones Season 8 Trailer: Daenerys, Jon, Arya, Jaime Gear Up to Battle the Dead

Photo Credit: HBO

Game of Thrones season 8 trailer: Daenerys Targaryen, Jon Snow, and the two dragons

Highlights

  • Game of Thrones returns April 15, 2019 in India
  • Game of Thrones trailer is essentially tiny glimpses of each character
  • There are six episodes in Game of Thrones season 8

HBO has released a full-length trailer for Game of Thrones season 8, which gives us our first proper look at the final batch of six episodes that will bring the epic fantasy saga to an end. The upcoming season — which begins April 15, 2019 in India — will be focused on the fight between the living and the dead, what with the (magic ice) Wall having been brought down by the White Walkers and their newest weapon, the undead ice dragon that was once Viserion. Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) will lead the fight at Winterfell, having brokered a truce with Queen Cersei (Lena Headey) at the end of season 7.

The new Game of Thrones season 8 trailer opens with Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) running from an unseen danger, while she talks calmly about death in a different scene. We then get glimpses of what is likely the Golden Company on a Greyjoy ship possibly owned by Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbæk), who was last spoken of by Cersei as having gone to Essos to fetch them. That's followed by a peek at Tormund Giantsbane (Kristofer Hivju) and Beric Dondarrion (Richard Dormer), plus Bran Stark aka the Three-Eyed Raven (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) and Samwell Tarly (John Bradley).

Game of Thrones season 8 official trailer

 

Jump to Jon and Daenerys arriving at Winterfell, in addition to the two remaining Targaryen dragons — Drogon and Rhaegal — who fly over Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner). It's crazy to think that after seven seasons, this is still the first time several characters will see dragons in their life. Cue Jon talking about the undead and what makes them unique, Arya seeing dragons for the first time, and Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) arriving in Winterfell to pledge his cause to the living. The Game of Thrones season 8 trailer ends with everyone preparing for a night battle at Winterfell, with the hooves of an undead horse closing things out.

Game of Thrones season 8 premieres April 15, 2019 in India on Hotstar and Star World.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Game of Thrones, Game of Thrones season 8, HBO, Hotstar, Star World
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find ... More
Akshay Kumar, Amazon Prime Video Announce Action-Adventure Indian Original Series The End
Apple's Video Plans Said to Potentially Put Disney Chief's Board Seat at Risk
Pricee
Game of Thrones Season 8 Trailer: Daenerys, Jon, Arya, Jaime Gear Up to Battle the Dead
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 5 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e Launched in India
  2. Google's Bolo App Seeks to Help Rural Indian Kids Enhance Reading Skills
  3. Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review
  4. Realme 3 vs Redmi Note 7 vs Samsung Galaxy M20
  5. Reliance Jio to Offer Double Data to Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro Buyers
  6. 'Paytm First' Loyalty Programme Takes on Amazon Prime, Flipkart Plus
  7. Brace Yourselves for a Password-Free Web in the Near Future
  8. This New Microsoft Excel Feature Will Save You a Lot of Time
  9. New DTH Rules Come Into Effect: Here's How to Choose Packages
  10. Here's Why You Should Update Your Google Chrome Browser Now
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.