HBO has released a full-length trailer for Game of Thrones season 8, which gives us our first proper look at the final batch of six episodes that will bring the epic fantasy saga to an end. The upcoming season — which begins April 15, 2019 in India — will be focused on the fight between the living and the dead, what with the (magic ice) Wall having been brought down by the White Walkers and their newest weapon, the undead ice dragon that was once Viserion. Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) will lead the fight at Winterfell, having brokered a truce with Queen Cersei (Lena Headey) at the end of season 7.

The new Game of Thrones season 8 trailer opens with Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) running from an unseen danger, while she talks calmly about death in a different scene. We then get glimpses of what is likely the Golden Company on a Greyjoy ship possibly owned by Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbæk), who was last spoken of by Cersei as having gone to Essos to fetch them. That's followed by a peek at Tormund Giantsbane (Kristofer Hivju) and Beric Dondarrion (Richard Dormer), plus Bran Stark aka the Three-Eyed Raven (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) and Samwell Tarly (John Bradley).

Game of Thrones season 8 official trailer

Jump to Jon and Daenerys arriving at Winterfell, in addition to the two remaining Targaryen dragons — Drogon and Rhaegal — who fly over Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner). It's crazy to think that after seven seasons, this is still the first time several characters will see dragons in their life. Cue Jon talking about the undead and what makes them unique, Arya seeing dragons for the first time, and Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) arriving in Winterfell to pledge his cause to the living. The Game of Thrones season 8 trailer ends with everyone preparing for a night battle at Winterfell, with the hooves of an undead horse closing things out.

Game of Thrones season 8 premieres April 15, 2019 in India on Hotstar and Star World.