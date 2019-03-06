Technology News

Game of Thrones Season 8 Trailer – It’s Time for the End

, 06 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Game of Thrones Season 8 Trailer – It’s Time for the End

Photo Credit: HBO

Daenerys Targaryen, Jon Snow, and the two dragons in Game of Thrones season 8

Highlights

  • Game of Thrones returns April 15, 2019 in India
  • New trailer is essentially tiny glimpses of each character
  • There are six episodes in Game of Thrones season 8

HBO has released a full-length trailer for Game of Thrones season 8, which gives us our first proper look at the final batch of six episodes that will bring the epic fantasy saga to an end. The upcoming season — which begins April 15, 2019 in India — will be focused on the fight between the living and the dead, what with the (magic ice) Wall having been brought down by the White Walkers and their newest weapon, the undead ice dragon that was once Viserion. Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) will lead the fight at Winterfell, having brokered a truce with Queen Cersei (Lena Headey) at the end of season 7.

The new Game of Thrones season 8 trailer opens with Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) running from an unseen danger, while she talks calmly about death in a different scene. We then get glimpses of what is likely the Golden Company on a Greyjoy ship possibly owned by Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbæk), who was last spoken of by Cersei as having gone to Essos to fetch them. That's followed by a peek at Tormund Giantsbane (Kristofer Hivju) and Beric Dondarrion (Richard Dormer), plus Bran Stark aka the Three-Eyed Raven (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) and Samwell Tarly (John Bradley).

 

Jump to Jon and Daenerys arriving at Winterfell, in addition to the two remaining Targaryen dragons — Drogon and Rhaegal — who fly over Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner). It's crazy to think that after seven seasons, this is still the first time several characters will see dragons in their life. Cue Jon talking about the undead and what makes them unique, Arya seeing dragons for the first time, and Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) arriving in Winterfell to pledge his cause to the living. The Game of Thrones season 8 trailer ends with everyone preparing for a night battle at Winterfell, with the hooves of an undead horse closing things out.

Game of Thrones season 8 premieres April 15, 2019 in India on Hotstar and Star World.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Game of Thrones, Game of Thrones season 8, HBO, Hotstar, Star World
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find ... More
Mobile Data Rates Cheapest in India, Costliest in Zimbabwe: Study
Apple's Video Plans Said to Potentially Put Disney Chief's Board Seat at Risk
Pricee
Game of Thrones Season 8 Trailer – It’s Time for the End
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S8
TRENDING
  1. Reliance Jio to Offer Double Data to Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro Buyers
  2. Xiaomi Reveals New Features Coming to MIUI 10 and MIUI 11
  3. Brace Yourselves for a Password-Free Web in the Near Future
  4. Realme 3 vs Redmi Note 7 vs Samsung Galaxy M20
  5. 'Paytm First' Loyalty Programme Takes on Amazon Prime, Flipkart Plus
  6. This New Microsoft Excel Feature Will Save You a Lot of Time
  7. Oppo F11 Pro, Oppo F11 With 48-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India
  8. Samsung Galaxy S10+, S10, S10e to Be Officially Unveiled in India Today
  9. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  10. Redmi Note 7 Pro, Samsung M30 and A50, MWC 2019, and More News This Week
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.