Game of Thrones Season 8 Teaser Gives Us a Glimpse of the Ice and Fire Battle

Game of Thrones season 8, which is the final season of the popular HBO show, has received its first teaser. The 39-second clip gives us a mere glimpse of what all we can expect from the final season of Game of Thrones. The teaser starts off with ice and fire sweeping across the map of fictional world Westeros, possibly a take on the “A Song of Ice and Fire” book series that the show is based on. Game of Thrones season 8 will premiere sometime in April 2019.

Dubbed Dragonstone, this teaser marks the approach towards Game of Thrones' final season after a blockbuster run through the past seven seasons. Notably, season 8 will be released in April 2019 which consists of a 20 months gap after the penultimate season went off air in August 2017. This is more than the usual gap between other seasons of HBO's epic fantasy series.

Other than that, the short Game of Thrones season 8 teaser shows fire engulfing a lion figure, which is probably a hint towards House Lannister. Finally, at the end of the teaser, ice and fire collide with each other suggesting an epic battle before the series finally comes to an end.