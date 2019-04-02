Technology News

Game of Thrones Season 8: Arya, Jon Reunite in New Promo

, 02 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Game of Thrones Season 8: Arya, Jon Reunite in New Promo

Photo Credit: Helen Sloan/HBO

Kit Harrington as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones season 8

Highlights

  • Game of Thrones season 8 premieres April 15, 2019
  • New promo shows reunion of Arya and Jon at Winterfell
  • The final season only has six episodes

HBO has released two new 30-second promos for the upcoming eighth and final season of Game of Thrones, which includes glimpses of new footage interspliced with stuff from the most recent trailer. There's the long-awaited reunion between Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) and Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) — who haven't shared the screen since the first season — and some of it is likely from the third episode, in which Winterfell pitches Westeros' first stand against the White Walkers, as you can see fire engulfing the home of the Starks.

The two new Game of Thrones season 8 promos — titled “Together” and “Survival” — are meant to be broadcast on HBO and its channel partners around the globe. Both have a voiceover that serves as a bit of foreboding for what's to come in the final six episodes of HBO's epic fantasy series. In one, Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) says that they “must fight together now, or die” and Jon repeats his earlier words about how their enemy — the White Walkers and the army of the dead — do not tire or stop. In the second, Samwell Tarly (John Bradley) and Jon reminisce about the old days, and Jamie Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) repeats how the great war “goes beyond loyalty. This is about survival.”

 

 

Game of Thrones season 8 premieres April 15, 2019 on Hotstar in India. Unlike the past couple of years, the final season will be simulcast, allowing local audiences to watch every episode at the same time as HBO subscribers in the US.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Game of Thrones, Game of Thrones season 8, HBO, Hotstar
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find ... More
Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e Now Promised to Receive Monthly Security Updates; Galaxy S7 Down to Quarterly Updates
Pricee
Game of Thrones Season 8: Arya, Jon Reunite in New Promo
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 9N
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 5 Pro Gets Android Pie-Based MIUI 10 9.3.28 Global Beta Update
  2. WhatsApp Update for Android Brings Forwarding Information: How It Works
  3. Poco F1 Discount, Re. 1 Flash Sale, and Other Offers in Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival
  4. PAN Card Aadhaar Card Linking Deadline Extended by 6 Months
  5. Arya, Jon Reunite in New Promo for Game of Thrones Season 8
  6. NASA Says Indian Satellite Destruction Created Debris That Endangers ISS
  7. Friends Now Streaming on Netflix in India, as It Leaves Hotstar
  8. PUBG Mobile Introduces Subscriptions With Daily UC, Discounts, and More
  9. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  10. YouTuber PewDiePie, Defeated By T-Series, Calls Indians 'Poo Brains'
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.