Unsubstantiated spoilers for the rest of Game of Thrones season 8 have leaked on Reddit and Twitter, though no sources have been cited by the leakers and circulators of spoiler material. Gadgets 360 has read through some of these alleged leaks and a few plot points are in line with Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4 “The Last of the Starks”. Given these were posted before the latest episode aired worldwide, it suggests that the leakers either have gained inside access at HBO or have made guesses based on what they saw in episode 4, which itself had reportedly leaked ahead of time. We won't discuss any of the alleged leaks in question to potentially avoid spoiling the show for others.

The Game of Thrones season 8 leaks concern the upcoming fifth and sixth episodes, which will be the penultimate and final episodes of the HBO epic fantasy series. Leaks were posted to the two subreddits, A Song of Ice and Fire, and Free Folk, both of which are meant for fans of George R.R. Martin's books that served as the basis for Game of Thrones. (Warning: major potential spoilers on Reddit. Click at your own risk.) While the spoilers are buried deep in the comments section on the former subreddit, a newly-created Twitter account also dived deep into the spoilers, tagging each with the official Game of Thrones hashtag and hoping to spread the info as widely as possible.

Considering that some plot points from Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4 were present in the leaks, one might be led to believe that the leaks are genuine. But it's worth noting her the lengths of the secrecy that HBO and the producers went to on filming the final season of the world's biggest show. Scripts were only provided digitally to actors, as Jaime Lannister actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau said last May, which would vanish after the scene had been shot. “It's like Mission: Impossible. ‘This will self-destruct.',” he told Elite Daily. Additionally, the crew filmed extra fake scenes that wouldn't be used in order to mislead anyone looking to spoil stuff, director David Nutter said in November.

In that context, it's highly unlikely that the alleged leakers have had any access to scripts. And even if the new leaks are based on information from the set, the scenes might not be part of the final cut. It's possible that they might have viewed parts of Game of Thrones season 8 episodes 5 and 6, but it's curious then why all plot points from the two episodes aren't leaked in their entirety then. On the other hand, it makes a lot more sense that these are theories and educated guesses on the part of the supposed leakers — based on their early viewing of episode 4 — who understand there is a lot of interest in Game of Thrones leaks, which they are looking to serve by doing so. And they have achieved that by mainstream news sites, like us, giving them coverage for the same.

Game of Thrones season 8, episode 4 is available on Hotstar. On TV, it will air Tuesday 10pm on Star World.