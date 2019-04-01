Technology News

Game of Thrones Season 8 Will Be Simulcast on Hotstar in India

, 01 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Game of Thrones Season 8 Will Be Simulcast on Hotstar in India

Photo Credit: Helen Sloan/HBO

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen, Kit Harrington as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones season 8

Highlights

  • Game of Thrones season 8 premieres April 15 in India
  • It will be simulcast on Hotstar, 6:30am IST every Monday
  • Indians will get to watch it at the same time as US audiences

Unlike in past years, Game of Thrones' eighth and final season will be simulcast on Hotstar in India, which means members of the Disney-owned streaming service can watch the highly-awaited return of the epic fantasy series at the same time as HBO subscribers in the US. New episodes of Game of Thrones are broadcast Sunday 9pm ET on HBO in the US, which translates to a Monday 6:30am IST availability on Hotstar in India. Thrones hasn't been simulcast in India since season 5, when it aired on Star World at the same time as HBO, albeit in a modified version due to Indian television's self-censorship ways.

This is big news for rabid Game of Thrones fans in India, since they won't be an hour or more behind international audiences as before. But as with anything to do with Hotstar, it's been silently revealed in unassuming teasers. With previous seasons, new Thrones episodes would only be available on Hotstar after they had finished airing on HBO, which would be 7:30am IST or later. That issue would have been compounded with the show's final season, which is set to have multiple episodes that will run over an hour. Of the five of the remaining six episodes, three have a runtime of about an hour and 20 minutes.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Disney subsidiary Star India for comment on why episodes from past Game of Thrones seasons were only available after they had aired in the US and what has changed this season. This piece will be updated if we hear back. We would suppose it has something to do with the specifics of the deal struck with HBO.

Game of Thrones season 8 premieres April 15 on Hotstar in India. New episodes will also air Monday nights on Star World.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Game of Thrones, Game of Thrones season 8, Hotstar, HBO
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find ... More
ISRO PSLV-QL Rocket Lifts Off With DRDO Emisat, 28 Other Satellites
Pricee
Game of Thrones Season 8 Will Be Simulcast on Hotstar in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Realme 2 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 5 Pro Gets Android Pie-Based MIUI 10 9.3.28 Global Beta Update
  2. Game of Thrones Season 8 Will Be Simulcast on Hotstar in India
  3. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  4. Game of Thrones Is Coming Back, and So Are People Who Illegally Watch It
  5. Mi Notebook Air Refresh, WhatsApp Beta Updates, and More News This Week
  6. WhatsApp for Android Gets Forwarding Information: Here's How It Works
  7. Researchers Exploit a Secret Feature in Intel Chipsets
  8. LG K12+ With AI Camera, 5.7-Inch Display, 3,000mAh Battery Launched
  9. WhatsApp Fingerprint Authentication Feature Spotted on Android
  10. PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 Beta Update Out Now: Here's What's New
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.