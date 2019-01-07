NDTV Gadgets360.com

Game of Thrones Season 8 – Here’s Your First Look

, 07 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Game of Thrones Season 8 – Here’s Your First Look

Photo Credit: HBO

Highlights

  • First look at final season is a Winterfell scene
  • Sansa meets Daenerys for the first time
  • It’s not clear if she knows about Jon’s true parentage yet

HBO has released the first look at Game of Thrones season 8: a scene from Winterfell that involves Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) meeting Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) for the first time, with Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) by her side. “Winterfell is yours, Your Grace,” the eldest surviving Stark says to the Mother of Dragons in the four-second clip — it comes as part of HBO's look at upcoming series in 2019 — which is most likely from the opening episode of Game of Thrones' final season.

Major spoilers ahead for all seven seasons of Game of Thrones.

Sansa has known about Jon's support of Daenerys' claim as the Queen of the Seven Kingdoms since last season, but it's unclear if her sibling Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright) — now known as the Three-Eyed Raven — has told her about Jon's true parentage and his own stronger claim to the throne. Bran discussed Rhaegar Targaryean and Lyanna Stark's marriage, and Jon's birth name — Aegon Targaryen — with Samwell Tarly (John Bradley) in season 7, but Sansa's greeting seems to suggest the news has not yet spread beyond them.

 

That reveal, among many other highly-awaited moments, will be a part of Game of Thrones' eighth and final season, which will have a shortened run of just six episodes, beginning sometime in April 2019. The show's immense popularity and success has prompted HBO to put five spin-off prequels in development, with one of them — tentatively known as “The Long Night” — from the mind of Jane Goldman (Kingsman: The Secret Service), set some 5,000 years before these events, in an advanced stage, with Naomi Watts attached to star.

Alongside the new footage for Game of Thrones, the other series shown in the HBO 2019 trailer include True Detective starring Mahershala Ali, Watchmen from The Leftovers' Damon Lindelof, Euphoria starring Zendaya (Spider-Man: Homecoming), Big Little Lies season 2 with Meryl Streep, the final season of Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Veep, the second seasons of Barry and Succession, the miniseries Chernobyl and Catherine the Great, and the third season of Divorce.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2019 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Game of Thrones, HBO, Game of Thrones season 8
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find ... More
Samsung Electronics Braces for Profit Drop as China Slowdown Chips Away at Demand
Samsung Galaxy M-Series Price Said to Start as Low as Rs. 9,500
Pricee
Game of Thrones Season 8 – Here’s Your First Look
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Coolpad Note 8
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi A2 Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 13,999
  2. Honor View 20 India Launch Scheduled for January 29
  3. Xiaomi Mi TV 4 65-Inch Model India Launch Likely for January 10
  4. Samsung Galaxy M-Series Price Said to Start as Low as Rs. 9,500
  5. Jio Happy New Year Offer Gives '100 Percent Cashback' on Rs. 399 Recharge
  6. Dell Alienware m17 With Core i9, Nvidia GeForce RTX GPU Launched at CES
  7. iPhones Get Price Cuts in India Following September 12 iPhone XS Launch
  8. Best Mobile Phones Under Rs. 15,000 [January 2019]
  9. The Best Budget Phones of 2018
  10. WhatsApp for iPhone Gets Reply Privately in Groups, Stickers on Images
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.