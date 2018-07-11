Game of Thrones, one of the most popular TV series in the world, has come to an end. At least, that is what some reports suggest. The last scene for Game of Thrones Season 8 - the final season in the drama series that has been on TV since 2011 - has reportedly been shot at the iconic King's Landing set. Last week, on Friday, the last shot is said to have been wrapped by the crew. Additionally, another report suggests that filming for the untitled Game of Thrones prequel is scheduled to begin on October.

A report by fan site Watchers on the Wall reveals that filming for any episode or any scene of epic saga Game of Thrones has ended. The HBO series is said to have wrapped up the shoot last Friday with most of the week having crew activity at the King's Landing set. Photos in the report suggest that most of elements in the set have been burnt down. Notably, Game of Thrones Season 8 will premiere in 2019, having skipped the scheduled release this year.

There is currently no premiere date for Game of Thrones Season 8 and there might not be one for the next few months. Since its inception, the HBO show has brought worldwide acclaim to actors like Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Peter Dinklage, and Iain Glen.

Meanwhile, the staff at Paint Hall studios in Belfast's Titanic Quarter has briefed Belfast Telegraph that filming for the show's prequel will begin in October 2018, and that the timeline of the show will be set 1,000 years before the original fantasy drama series. This is the same site where other shows like Superman prequel Krypton and the latest in Star Wars franchise are being and will be filmed.

This development comes a month after HBO had given a pilot order to the prequel. As per the previous report, the new series will be set back in Westeros' history, thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones.