Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 6 Photos — the End Is Here

Spoilers ahead for the rest of season 8, naturally.

By | Updated: 16 May 2019 11:22 IST
Photo Credit: Helen Sloan/HBO

Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones season 8, episode 6

Highlights
  • Episode 6 of GoT season 8 airs Monday, May 20 in India
  • New photos from episode 6 don’t tell us anything
  • Daenerys, Tyrion featured in episode 6 images

Ahead of the final episode that's due on Monday, HBO has dropped (just) two new images for Game of Thrones season 8, episode 6, which will also serve as the series finale. As always, the new photos give us nothing more than what we saw in the trailer for Game of Thrones season 8, episode 6. In fact, it's less than the trailer this time around. Emilia Clarke and Peter Dinklage, who play Daenerys Targaryen and Tyrion Lannister, respectively, are the only ones present here, as one surveys the city she brought to heel and the other looks upon the disaster he couldn't avoid.

Why Does Game of Thrones Think Jon Snow Will Make a Good King?

Beyond the aforementioned trailer and the batch of new photos — above and below — all we know about the upcoming final episode of Game of Thrones is that it has been written and directed by creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. Fans have low expectations from the series finale, considering the past two episodes of season 8 have been heavily criticised for their unjustified character changes. Hopefully, it will surprise us all.

Game of Thrones season 8, episode 6 is one of the longest episodes in the final season, coming in at 79 minutes, including recaps. It will also provide an ending to George R.R. Martin's fictional universe, with the author noting that “the major points [...] will be things that I told them”. Martin is still hard at work on the two final books, The Winds of Winter, and A Dream of Spring.

Game of Thrones Season 8 Has Erased the Good Work of the Past and That's a Shame

The as-yet untitled sixth and final episode of Game of Thrones season 8 airs 6:30am IST on Monday, May 20 on Hotstar in India. On TV, it will air Tuesday, May 21 at 10pm on Star World.

game of thrones season 8 episode 6 dany Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones season 8, episode 6
Photo Credit: HBO

Comments

Game of Thrones, Game of Thrones season 8, HBO, Hotstar
