You Can Now Watch Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 6 Online on Hotstar

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6 is now available to watch online and as a free download for Hotstar Premium customers in India. It is the last of six episodes in the final season and the series finale of the HBO epic fantasy, which delivered one of its biggest yet ultimately empty episodes last week with “The Bells”. The sixth episode of Game of Thrones season 8 will run for about 79 minutes, since Hotstar doesn't include recaps, making GoT S8 E6 one of the longer episodes in the new season of Game of Thrones. Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6 will pick up right where we left off at the end of the fifth episode and will bring a (hopefully satisfying) end to the storylines in motion.

Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 6 Photos — the End Is Here

Spoilers ahead for Game of Thrones season 8.

Last week, Game of Thrones season 8 delivered the war between Daenerys and Cersei everyone had been waiting for since the end of season 6. But it turned out to very one-sided, as the Dragon Queen's only remaining dragon proved to be way too powerful for the Scorpions — those weapons shaped like giant crossbows — which had made the dragons look vulnerable just last week. Consistency and internal logic have not been Game of Thrones traits for a while now, sadly.

And after Daenerys had gotten Cersei and King's Landing to surrender, she ‘spontaneously' — Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B Weiss said so themselves — decided to raze the entire city and burn thousands of innocent civilians, which made no sense at all from a character standpoint as we hadn't been given a convincing look at her transformation from slave-freeing ruler to mass murderer. Either way, Daenerys is now queen of the ashes, and we're now staring at the show's finale, which was a lot more anticipated last month than it is now.

Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 6 Predictions — Who Dies and Who Rules?

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6 has been written and directed by Benioff and Weiss themselves. Together, the duo has co-written 50 out of the previous 72 episodes. Benioff and Weiss have won a shared five Emmys for their work on Game of Thrones, including two for writing: season 5 finale “Mother's Mercy”, and season 6 episode “Battle of the Bastards”. This is the first time the two are co-directing an episode. Benioff and Weiss have previously directed just one episode apiece: the season 3 episode “Walk of Punishment” for the former, and the season 4 premiere “Two Swords” for the latter.

The returning main cast for Game of Thrones season 8 includes Peter Dinklage, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Lena Headey, Emilia Clarke, Kit Harrington, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Liam Cunnigham, Nathalie Emmanuel, Alfie Allen, John Bradley, Isaac Hempstead-Wright, Gwendoline Christie, Conleth Hill, Rory McCann, Jerome Flynn, Kristofer Hivju, Joe Dempsie, Jacob Anderson, Iain Glen, Hannah Murray, and Carice van Houten.

Pilou Asbæk, Anton Lesser, Richard Dormer, Gemma Whelan, Ben Crompton, Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, Daniel Portman, Rupert Vansittart, Bella Ramsey, Marc Rissmann, Staz Nair, Lion Facioli, Vladimir Furdik, and Tobias Menzies are part of the supporting cast on the final season of Game of Thrones.

Game of Thrones season 8 has now finished and so has the show on the whole. If you prefer to watch Game of Thrones on cable TV, GoT S8 E6 will air Tuesday at 10pm on Star World in India.