Ahead of the final episode due on Monday in India, more unsubstantiated spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6 have leaked on Reddit, though no official sources have been cited by the leakers and circulators of the material in question. Gadgets 360 has read through some of these alleged leaks and a few plot points are natural extensions of what occurred in Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5 “The Bells”, which suggests they might be true. But given that these spoilers have been posted days in advance of the final episode's release, which hasn't leaked yet, it suggests that the leakers have gained inside access at HBO or a third-party that works on the episodes in some capacity. We won't discuss any of the alleged leaks in question to potentially avoid spoiling the show for others.

The new Game of Thrones leaks concern the upcoming sixth episode of the eighth season, which will be the final episode of the HBO epic fantasy series as a whole. Potential spoilers were posted by Reddit users to the subreddit Free Folk, which bills itself as a community for fans of George R.R. Martin's books that served as the basis for Game of Thrones. (Warning: major potential spoilers on Reddit. Click at your own risk.) This follows the previous leaks from a couple of weeks ago from the same thread on the subreddit. While they were previously buried deep in the comments section, the new bunch of spoilers are now presented upfront, simply hidden behind a spoiler banner.

Considering that these new leaks from Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6 are continuation of plot points from episode 5, one might be led to believe that the leaks are genuine. But it's worth noting the lengths of the secrecy that HBO and the producers went to on filming the final season of the world's biggest TV show. Scripts were only provided digitally to actors, as Jaime Lannister actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau said last May, which would vanish after the scene had been shot. “It's like Mission: Impossible. ‘This will self-destruct.',” he told Elite Daily. Additionally, the crew filmed extra fake scenes that wouldn't be used in order to mislead anyone looking to spoil stuff, director David Nutter said in November.

In that context, it's highly unlikely that the alleged leakers have had any access to scripts. And even if the new leaks are based on information from the set, the scenes might not be part of the final cut. On the other hand, it's a lot likelier that the leakers have gained access to someone working on the show's post-production, which would explain how they know about parts of Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6. Moreover, the previous batch of leaks weren't right on some accounts, though admittedly they did get mostly everything right. Still, take everything you read with a pinch of salt, if you do plan to potentially spoil yourself before the official release.

Game of Thrones series finale premieres May 20 on Hotstar in India.