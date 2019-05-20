On the day of Game of Thrones' final episode, several cast members posted emotional messages to their respective social media accounts, bidding farewell to the show — and their fellow actors and the crew — that they have spent years with. That included the likes of Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner, Jacob Anderson, Gwendoline Christie, Nathalie Emmanuel, Liam Cunnigham, and John Bradley among others, who play Daenerys Targaryen, Sansa Stark, Grey Worm, Brienne of Tarth, Missandei, Davos Seaworth, and Samwell Tarly, respectively, on Game of Thrones.

“Finding the words to write this post has left me overwhelmed with how much I want to say but how small words feel in comparison to what this show and Dany have meant to me,” Clarke said on Instagram, attached to a cast photo. “The mother of dragons chapter has taken up the whole of my adult life. This woman has taken up the whole of my heart. I've sweated in the blaze of dragon fire, shed many tears at those who left our family early, and wrung my brain dry trying to do Khaleesi and the masterful words, actions (and names) I was given, justice.”

“Game of Thrones has shaped me as a woman, as an actor and as a human being,” she added. “I just wish my darling dad was here now to see how far we've flown. But to you, dear kind magical fans, I owe you so much thanks, for your steady gaze at what we've made and what I've done with a character that was already in the hearts of many before I slipped on the platinum wig of dreams. Without you there is no us. And now our watch has ended.”

“Sansa, thank you for teaching me resilience, bravery and what true strength really is,” Turner said on Instagram, alongside a similar cast photo. “Thank you [for] teaching me to be kind and patient and to lead with love. I grew up with you. I fell in love with you at 13 and now 10 years on.. at 23 I leave you behind, but I will never leave behind what you've taught me.”

“To the show and the incredible people who make it, thank you for giving me the best life and drama lessons I could have ever asked for,” she added. “Without you I wouldn't be the person I am today. Thank you for giving me this chance all those years ago. And finally to the fans. Thank you for falling in love with these characters and supporting this show right through till the end. I'll miss this more than anything.”

“GoT was like the craziest school trip ever. A 6-year adventure weekend,” Anderson said on Instagram, with two photos of him on the first and last day of filming. “Grey Worm. You went from a robot to a real boy. I'm proud of you. I'll miss you bud. Thank you to everybody that cared about him and rooted for him. He was really scared at first, but you made him feel loved. He appreciates it. I asked him.”

“Huge shout out to the Targs team: Nats, Emilia, Conleth, Peter, Iain, Ian, Michiel, Reece, Ed, Kit, Liam. Thank you for making the days so fun,” he added. “Here's to every single department behind the scenes that worked to the bone to make this show. They worked tirelessly everyday to make this thing, and they never get shout outs and they know that but they do it anyway. Here's to you, you ragtag bunch of talented clever rascals. I love ya'll. Thank you.”

Christie took a funnier route with her farewell message, posting a photo to Instagram of Kit Harington (who plays Jon Snow) and herself, reacting in shock, with the caption [emphasis hers]: “BEING TOLD THE ENDING TO [Game of Thrones].”

“I can't believe it's nearly over… 😭💔 … [Game of Thrones],” Emmanuel said on Twitter. “What a ride it's been ♥️♥️♥️”

“Almost there,” Cunningham said on Twitter. “It's been utterly extraordinary. Thank you all.”

“So tonight we have our very last episode,” Bradley said on Instagram, along with a photo of a schedule from season 1. “It's the final step of a long and wonderful journey. A journey that, for me, started at 10am on Monday 19th of July 2010. I know this because recently I found my rehearsal and prep schedule for season 1, week 1. This was given to me when I landed in Belfast for the first time, weeks before we even started shooting.”

“Listed here is the rehearsal where I first met Kit, and the first time I wore the costume that's seen me through 8 seasons,” he added. “I'm glad I kept this. I met so many people that week who have come to mean so much to me. Back then we couldn't have known the journey we'd go on together. I wouldn't swap that experience, or those people, for the world. Enjoy the episode and thanks for everything.”