Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 5 Trailer — It’s Time for the Last War

Spoilers ahead, naturally.

By | Updated: 6 May 2019 11:58 IST
Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 5 Trailer — It’s Time for the Last War

Photo Credit: HBO

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5 trailer features the Golden Company

Highlights
  • Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5 airs May 13
  • The fifth episode will feature another big battle
  • New trailer doesn’t have any dialogue

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5 trailer is out. Just like the past four weeks, HBO has a released a 30-second teaser trailer for the next episode of Game of Thrones season 8. It looks set to feature a big battle between Cersei's bolstered forces against the remaining tired troops of the Stark-Targaryen alliance, which now only has one dragon on its side. That's still one more than the ruling party, though. As always, there's no sign of what the bulk of the episode will actually be. Instead, we just get shots of the primary Game of Thrones characters standing around, in the moments before something big happens.

The new Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5 trailer opens with Tyrion checking on Daenerys, who is standing forlorn in her strategy room at Dragonstone, looking into the distance. She's likely still reeling from the loss of her dragon, Rhaegal, and her trusted advisor, Missandei, on the back of losing her protector, Jorah Mormont. There's another shot of Cersei surveying King's Landing, which is literally a repeat of a similar shot from last week's trailer, except that Euron isn't beside her this time. You can see a silhouette of The Mountain behind her, though.

 

Meanwhile, Jon and his army have made it to King's Landing. With Davos and Tyrion by his side, the Stark bastard Targaryen prince looks out onto the Golden Company that's gathering in front of the kingdom's walls. Post that, there are quick-cut glimpses of Euron Greyjoy's fleet in the Blackwater Bay, Dany on her throne at Dragonstone, Tyrion looking concerned, the Golden Company marching out the gates, Grey Worm and Cersei making serious, determined faces, and Lannister troops loading a Scorpion, that giant dragon-killing weapon designed by Qyburn, Cersei's hand.

The trailer for Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5 ends with Euron looking upwards, possibly trying to scan for Drogon, and his face showing concern as we cut to black. It's time to prepare for a lot of ‘dracarys'. Yeah that doesn't make sense, but you know what we mean. Curiously, there isn't a single line of dialogue in the trailer.

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5 airs May 13 on Hotstar in India.

Comments

Further reading: Game of Thrones, Game of Thrones season 8, HBO, Hotstar
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 5 Trailer — It’s Time for the Last War
Comment
 
 

