Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 5 Photos — the Calm Before the War

Spoilers ahead for the first four episodes of season 8, naturally.

By | Updated: 9 May 2019 10:52 IST
Photo Credit: Helen Sloan/HBO

Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister in Game of Thrones season 8, episode 5

  • Episode 5 of GoT season 8 airs Monday, May 13 in India
  • New photos from episode 5 hint at the inevitable war
  • Euron, Jon, Cersei, Tyrion featured in episode 5 images

Ahead of the next episode that's due on Monday, HBO has dropped nine new images for Game of Thrones season 8, episode 5. Most of the new photos are simply extensions of what we were shown in the trailer for Game of Thrones season 8, episode 5, with the remaining forces of the Stark-Targaryen alliance making their way to King's Landing, which looks nothing like it used to in past seasons, while the battling monarchs — Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) — ponder their next move. And oh, the Golden Company's leader, Harry Strickland (Marc Rissmann), is back after being missing from the past three episodes.

In addition to Headey and Clarke, the nine new Game of Thrones season 8, episode 5 photos features many of the surviving biggest players, including Davos Seaworth (Liam Cunningham), Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), and Varys (Conleth Hill), along with guest stars Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbæk), and Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson). Both Tyrion and Grey Worm can be seen in the Dragonstone throne room facing the throne, which suggests they are making their case to Dany for how to approach the coming war. Varys is seen speaking with Jon in one photo, which is very interesting given he knows about his true parentage, but Jon doesn't know that he knows.

Beyond the aforementioned trailer and the batch of new photos below, all we know about the upcoming episode is that it has been directed by Miguel Sapochnik — who also helmed the third episode of season 8, “The Long Night” — off a script by co-creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. Hopefully it will be better than episode 4, which has been rightly criticised for its storytelling. Game of Thrones season 8, episode 5 is one of the longest episodes in the final season, coming in at 78 minutes, including recaps.

The as-yet untitled fifth episode of Game of Thrones season 8 airs 6:30am IST on Monday, May 13 in India on Hotstar. On TV, it will air Tuesday, May 14 10pm on Star World.

game of thrones season 8 episode 5 3 Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5

Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones season 8, episode 5
Photo Credit: Helen Sloan/HBO

game of thrones season 8 episode 5 6 Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5

Liam Cunningham as Davos Seaworth, Kit Harington as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones season 8, episode 5
Photo Credit: Helen Sloan/HBO

game of thrones season 8 episode 5 2 Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5

Pilou Asbæk as Euron Greyjoy in Game of Thrones season 8, episode 5
Photo Credit: HBO

game of thrones season 8 episode 5 4 Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5

Marc Rissmann as Harry Strickland in Game of Thrones season 8, episode 5
Photo Credit: HBO

game of thrones season 8 episode 5 8 Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5

Jacob Anderson as Grey Worm in Game of Thrones season 8, episode 5
Photo Credit: Helen Sloan/HBO

game of thrones season 8 episode 5 9 Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones season 8, episode 5
Photo Credit: HBO

game of thrones season 8 episode 5 7 Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5

Liam Cunningham as Davos Seaworth, Kit Harington as Jon Snow, Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones season 8, episode 5
Photo Credit: HBO

game of thrones season 8 episode 5 5 Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5

Kit Harington as Jon Snow, Conleth Hill as Varys in Game of Thrones season 8, episode 5
Photo Credit: HBO

